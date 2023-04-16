Entertainment
Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her ABC Salary and Stuns Bachelor Nation
Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared on the Trading Secrets podcast last week.
And while the former Bachelorette lead and former Bachelor Nation host touched on a number of topics during the interview — while speaking to fiancé Jason Tartick — most of the attention since the airing of the episode focused on just A subject:
MONEY.
Between season 19 of The Bachelor, on which she was a contender, and her season (11) of The Bachelorette in 2015, Bristowe said she only earned $1,500 for her various roles on ABC.
Then, while she was negotiating for be The bachelorette?
“I think they offered me $40,000. You’d think I’d be like, ‘Jackpot! Sign me up! ” Kaitlyn explained on air.
However, Bristowe did not accept the offer as she was advised to hire an entertainment lawyer, which she did with the help of her stepfather.
“He changed a lot and negotiated my contract for me,” Kaitlyn continued.
“One of the executive producers said to me, ‘You have an entertainment lawyer, and you’re asking for that amount of money? I’m sorry.
Bristowe, who was going up against Britt Nilsson to be The Bachelorette, however, held on.
“I thought it was about love for you,” she claimed, the producer telling her during contract talks, to which she basically replied:
” ‘Kiss my ass ! It’s about love and money, okay? They go together for me right now.
Bristowe has been rather critical of the executives since being replaced as the franchise’s co-host by Jesse Palmer.
She recently opened up about how she felt pressured into having sex with Nick Viall.
Eight years back, though?
She says she told producers she would only be The Bachelorette if they paid her as much as they paid season 19 bachelor Chris Soules.
Bristowe also kind of slammed Chris Harrison in February for ghosting him after she and Tayshia Adams were brought in as temporary hosts following his departure.
She dated Shawn Booth for three years after winning his season of The Bachelorette, but the couple later split in 2018.
“After three amazing years, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the exes said at the time.
“This difficult decision comes after thoughtful and respectful consideration.”
Fast forward to May 2021, meanwhile, and Bristowe and Tartick announcing their engagement.
“It was all I could have asked for,” Kaitlyn told Entertainment Tonight at the time of the proposal.
“The words that came out of his mouth were unbelievably beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives.
“We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still passed out.”
