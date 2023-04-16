Actor Winston “Bello” Bell has died





Veteran actor Winston ‘Belo’ Bell accepts his boy actor for Best Supporting Actor for Old Story Time. Actor Winston ‘Bello’ Bell, best known for being one half of gifted comedy duo Bello and Blakka, died on Saturday after suffering medical complications. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bishop Winston Alexander Bell, who died on April 15, 2023 due to complications from neuropathy,” the Bishop’s Facebook page said. Peripheral neuropathy refers to the many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system, which is an extensive communication network that sends signals between the central nervous system. There was an outpouring of condolences as social media users expressed surprise and shock at the comedian’s death. “OMG Rip you are with your wife again,” one person said. Another said, “Walk well Bello. You missed joy. Love you forever.” Efforts to get a comment from his family and friends were unsuccessful. “I just heard myself the sad news that I’m on my way to church to see Blakka (Ellis) now, I can’t comment now,” Ity Ellis told OBSERVER ONLINE. Bell was a 45-year theater veteran in Jamaica and is known for his roles in Third World Cop, One Love, First Black Britons, Glory to Gloriana and Ghett’a Life. He is perhaps best known as one half of comedy duo Bello & Blakka (alongside Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis). He had married his beloved wife, Joy Bell in May 1995, but she predeceased him. Bello was in top form at Camperdown in 1975 when he fell in love with acting. Originally from Cockburn Pen in Kingston, he grew up in the Jones Town and McGregor Gully areas. A Christian since 1979, when he attended the Jamaica School of Drama, he became more involved in ministry work, with His Time Out for Jesus Worldwide Ministry and in charity work with the Joy Bell Foundation over the years. He has always remained active on the theatrical circuit, directing productions such as Patrick Brown’s Jamaican fairy tale Glass Slippaz in 2013. He even won Best Supporting Actor in 2012. His theater credits include Bedward by Louis Marriott and Pepper by Trevor Rhone. Later he focused on his ministry and hosted the morning show Pastor Bello Live on Roots FM. In 1985, Winston ‘Bello’ Bell and Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis decided to combine their acting and comedy skills to form the duo ‘Bello and Blakka’. Years later they went solo, doing their own acts, but reunited in 2015 to mark their 30th anniversary with a series of shows. -Claude Moulins

