Many see Hollywood as the gold standard of cinema, and who can blame them? The American feature film factory has produced countless classics over the years, from Jaws And star wars throughout the 1970s to modern day box office behemoths such as Avatar: The Way of the Water And Top Gun: Maverick.

Yet despite its greatness, Hollywood is also capable of making mistakes, with many filmmakers over the years accidentally letting mistakes slip through the cracks and into the final cut. These mistakes aren’t just for amateur directors either, with the greatest filmmakers of all time being guilty of stupid mistakes, with even perfectionist Stanley Kubrick making a mistake while filming fear and desire in 1952.

With directors like Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, Alfred Hitchcock, George Lucas, Mel Gibson, Ridley Scott and Michael Bay featured on our list of Hollywood’s Ten Biggest Screen Mistakes, we’ve proven that even the masters of cinema may weaken.

Take a look at our full list of movies and errors below.

10 of Hollywood’s Biggest On-Screen Mistakes

11th century car Brave heart (Mel Gibson, 1995)

Mel Gibsons Braveheart may be a film about William Wallace, the Scottish warrior who led his country to freedom from King Edward I of England, but any self-respecting Scot will say it’s a pretty portrayal of the country. If you are looking for a real Scottish film, watch the films of Lynne Ramsay. Anyway, a lot of people liked it Brave heart, with the film winning five Oscars in 1996, including Best Picture.

That didn’t stop Mel Gibson from leaving a pretty obvious mistake in the film, however, with a car being quite obvious to see in the lower left corner of one of the main battle scenes.

clumsy stormtrooper star wars (George Lucas, 1977)

The clumsy Stormtrooper who mistakenly bumped his head at the end of George Lucas’ beloved blockbuster star wars is recognized as one of the most iconic cinematic mistakes of all time. The moment has since been paused and rewound by countless fans of the sci-fi classic, becoming a beloved film moment and an example of how good hand-crafted films are, even if the error was not intentional.

Stormtroopers, in general, have become iconic in the franchise, allowing for cameos like Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Ed Sheeran, Jaime Oliver, and Stephen Colbert.

expect the inevitable from north to northwest (Alfred Hitchcock, 1959)

It’s notoriously difficult to work with child actors, and that was proven during the making of Alfred Hitchcock’s Oscar-nominated classic. from north to northwest. Starring Cary Grant, the 1959 action drama tells the story of a New York City advertising executive who is forced to flee after being mistaken for a government agent. Towards the end of the film, things take a turn, resulting in the protagonist being shot and injured in a restaurant.

In the background of this tense moment, a young boy can be seen covering his ears with his fingers, clearly expecting the gunshot to come, spoiling the surprise for many first-time viewers.

fake baby American sniper (Clint Eastwood, 2014)

While working with children is difficult, babies are a whole different story. Rightly demanding an abundance of paperwork and legal requirements, having babies on set can be a nuisance for the production team, forcing many to simply resort to other more DIY means. In The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, director Bill Condon resorts to awful CGI, but Clint Eastwood produces something far worse in 2014 American sniper.

Not wanting to have a real baby on set, in the Oscar-winning film, Bradley Cooper cradles what is obviously a plastic doll near the end of the film, spoiling the scene entirely.

petrol tank Gladiator (Ridley Scott, 2000)

When gladiatorial battles took place in 264 BC, chariots were drawn by horses, as they are today, when rarely used for anything other than eccentric parades. But, if you watch Ridley Scotts Best Picture winner Gladiator from 2000 you will see a gas canister in the back of one of the tanks. While it may look like it could be used to help pull the tank, we think the gas helped the vehicle roll over.

That’s not the only mistake in Gladiator either, with the film being riddled with errors throughout, including several continuity errors and several production members who can’t stay out of frame.

Mysterious bullet holes pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, 1994)

By the mid-1990s, Quentin Tarantino had established himself as one of the most prominent directors in American cinema and a champion of independent cinema. After releasing her critically acclaimed debut album reservoir dogshe upped the ante for his next film, pulp Fictionusing an all-star cast to create comedic crime drama.

Tarantino’s second feature film is considered one of his finest, in part because of the incredible performances given by the film’s lead actors, including Samuel L Jackson and John Travolta. In one iconic scene, the hitmen visit an apartment where their targets attempt to shoot them. However, when they arrive, multiple bullet holes are visible in the wall before being shot. Obviously, even someone as obsessive as Tarantino is prone to making a rather obvious blunder.

Crepe or croissant A pretty woman (Garry Marshall, 1990)

When Garry Marshalls A pretty woman was released in 1990, it quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of all time behind HEY, star wars And Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The romantic comedy propelled Julia Roberts to stardom, winning a Golden Globe for her role as prostitute Vivian Ward. Richard Gere played the role of her love Edward Lewis, with whom she is engaged to accompany during the week.

Despite the huge success of the film, which grossed $463.4 million worldwide upon its release, one mistake has plagued fans for decades. While having breakfast, Vivian chews on a croissant that mysteriously turns into a half-eaten pancake after a short clip from Edward. Besides, Edward unfolds his newspaper in a wide shot before repeating the same gesture a few seconds later.

Garbage hand man The dark knight rises (Christopher Nolan, 2012)

Christopher Nolans The dark knight rises marked the end of directors Black Knight trilogy, winning the title of the seventh highest-grossing film of all time upon its release. Led by an impressive cast, including Christian Bale, Garry Oldman and Michael Caine, Nolans 2012 feature was highly praised. Still, that doesn’t mean the filmmaker made a flawless movie.

In a fight scene, one of Banes’ henchmen, played by John Nania, can be seen falling to the ground as if pushed, but no one touches him. It turns out that Nania was ordered to do this because a flying bullet would be modified, as indicated by the gun that falls near him after he falls. Still, it seems the special effects were forgotten, leaving Nania down for no reason.

sweep the air Quantum of Comfort (Marc Forster, 2008)

In 2008, the twenty-eighth tranche of the james bond the franchise is out Quantum of Comfort. Daniel Craig returned for his second of five appearances as Agent 007, alongside Judi Dench, Olga Kurylenko, Gemma Arterton and Mathieu Amalric. It remains the fourth highest turnover Bind film ever, although it received mixed reviews from critics.

Fans spotted a funny mistake in the background of one scene, which focuses on Bond atop his motorbike. In the background, we see a worker sweeping the sidewalk but his broom never touches the ground. Instead, it sweeps the air, perhaps to reduce noise and prevent dust from entering the scene. Either way, it’s surprising that such an obvious mistake entered the sequence.

Visible camera operator Bad Boys (Rick Rosenthal, 1983)

A young Sean Penn starred opposite Esai Morales in Rick Rosenthal’s crime drama Bad Boys, in 1983, in a detention center for minors. The film received mixed reviews, with most critics agreeing that the brilliance of the actors’ performances, particularly that of future Oscar winner Penn, kept the film afloat.

Either way, Bad Boys contains one of the dumbest mistakes in movie history, though the intense midstage brawl managed to conceal the flaw from many onlookers, and obviously editors as well. In front of the crowd of boys is a massive camera setup and an operator filming the scene from another angle. The way the blunder made the final cut is pretty amazing.