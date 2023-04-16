The legendary rock band from Chicago will perform on April 22





VERONA — American rock band Chicago will play their classic hits at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, 5218 Patrick Road. Hailed as one of music’s most important bands since the dawn of the rock and roll era, the legendary rock and roll brass band has become the highest-ranking American band on the Top 125 Artists of all time from Billboard Magazine. And Chicago is the first American rock band to make the Top 40 album chart in six consecutive decades. Chicago released their 38th studio album “Born for this Moment” in 2022, which included the hit single “If This is Goodbye.” The band received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes performers who have made an outstanding contribution of artistic significance to the field of recording. A special awards ceremony and tribute concert celebrating the winners was held in 2020. Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their debut album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. These legendary songwriters wrote mega-hits such as “25 or 6 to 4”, “Saturday In The Park”, “Feelin ‘Stronger Every Day’, ‘Make Me Smile’, and many more. The International Trombone Association presented its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to Pankow. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to the trombone profession over a long career. Chicago’s accomplishments include two Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, the founding artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys and proclamations from an impressive list of American cities. Record sales surpassed the 100 million mark and included 21 top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 38 albums have been certified platinum and the group has a total of 48 gold and platinum awards. Chicago has toured every year since the beginning. The three original band members are Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals, and Pankow on trombone. The band also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass and Ramon “Ray “Yslas on percussion. From the signature sound of Chicago horns, their iconic singers, and a few dozen ever-classic songs, this band’s concerts are celebrations, and 2023 marks the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring. Chicago continues to be true ambassadors of their beloved hometown, carrying the city’s name with pride and dignity around the world.

