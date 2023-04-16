A movie to watch and cry alone

This is an edition of Atlantic A daily newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture. Register here.

The Culture Inquiry: Faith Hill

The last thing that made me cry: I saw After Sun in a theater with friends I love and trust, but part of me still wishes I saw it alone; when the movie ended and the lights came on, they revealed that i was crying completely. The train ride home with one of these friends was fairly quiet, except for the occasional Whoa, it was intense, or, as we briefly looked at each other, overwhelmed, the gaze empty, yeah. I couldn’t read the reviews for over a week afterwards, I felt so fragile about it. [Related: When a father is just out of reach]

My favorite TV show right now: I dutifully watched the new season of Love is blindalthough I’m not sure to profit from is exactly the right word for my experience. Competitors make me angry or sad; neither couple seems to last or even really love each other. Every time I watch it I end up texting someone I’m depressed. And yet, when new episodes drop, I scoop them up immediately and complain about waiting for the next ones. Is that exactly what it means to love a TV show in our modern times? [Related: Why America loves Love Is Blind;

Something I loved when I was a teenager and still love: As a child, I had a sickly obsession with pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne. I say sick because of its extent; I mean, I wore ties to school to mimic his style. I somehow managed to write all my homework about him. My teachers had to mention it at parent-teacher meetings. Everyone told me, probably out of sincere concern for my sanity, that this was just a phase I would be out of. In a way, I did, but also, have you listened to Fall to Pieces lately? Genius. When I love, I love hard. [Related: What Avril Lavigne has always understood about growing up]

Something I recently reviewed, re-read, or revisited: Like many people, I have re-watched HBOs Girls. I’ve always been a defender of Marnie: she’s terrible, of course, but the characters on the show all are! Why does everyone hate her the most? My old theory was that viewers were particularly irritated with the character that most resembled them, and there are plenty of Marnies in the world. But I didn’t believe I was one of them; I’m not type A at all, nor am I one of those people who always looks clean. I felt I had room to sympathize with her.

My revisiting the series makes me wonder, however, if I may have flipped the rule; maybe everyone resents the character that most resembles them, and I’ve always been a Marnie, competitive, insecure, oddly drawn to Ray, desperate to build a life that seems successful just to prove my own value. I recently watched the episode where Ray, on request, tells Marnie everything that’s wrong with her. When you’re left out of things, he says at one point in his long list, you’re outrageously offended and hold that grudge. Don’t we all do it?

A painting, sculpture or other work of visual art that I hold dear: I know this answer is the least cool one can imagine, but I’m sorry, I really like Vincent van Gogh. We can somehow feel in each work, even the still lifes and the landscapes, the pulse of his anguish, his research, his intensity. It is as if the painting were alive and writhing in turmoil. And he was also a fine writer; his letters to his brother, Theo, trace his despair, his moments of joy, his constant questioning of how to live well. In the spring, a bird in a cage knows very well that it must be good for something, he wrote in one, explaining that he was simultaneously ambitious, hopeful and deeply lost. He very clearly feels that there is something to be done, but he cannot do it. Van Gogh may also have been a Marnie.

A favorite story I read in Atlantic: As someone who is deeply afraid of my friends getting married and abandoning me forever, I felt validated and excited reading What You Lose When You Gain A Spouse. I mention it to people all the time, wildly pointing the paragraph to how singles are more connected to those around them, my voice rising until the nearest glass shatters. Nobody got involvedAgainto platonically raise kids with me. But by the time my friends hit 35, I expect them to come crawling.

A poem, or a line of poetry, to which I return: Tiana Clark is an excellent poet, and I still often think of her poem I Stare at a Cormorant. The entire first stanza is one long sentence in which she jumps breathlessly from staring at a sun-stretched cormorant to memories of raising her hands in church as a child, wanting but not feeling defeated. She perfectly balances hope and desire, capturing the ways we TO DO briefly experience transcendent moments, before they slip through our fingers.

I still stumble

through this life hoping for someone or

something to save me. I still think

on the cormorant that disappeared

when I was writing this poem. i was just

looking down and ending a line

then I looked back.

Essay

(Photo-illustration by Oliver Munday. Sources: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty; Alfred Ellis and Walery/Getty.)

It’s okay to love good art by bad people

By Judith Shulevitz

In 1895, the popular satirist and dandy Oscar Wilde was tried and sentenced to prison, with hard labor, for gross indecency, that is, sexual acts with men. The ordeal effectively ended his career, shortened his life, and made his name synonymous with depravity for at least a generation. Young Katherine Mansfield, struggling with his alarming attraction to women, wrote to a friend in 1909 that thinking about Wilde had led to fits of madness like those that led him to his ruin and mental decay. More than a century later, Wilde is a canonical figure, the preeminent spirit of Victorian literature and the beautiful ideal of the campy, ironic, provocative queer aesthetic of gender boundaries. For most of his contemporaries, Wilde ended up being a monster. For us, he is an icon. But if he were held to today’s standards of appropriate sexual behavior, homosexual or heterosexual, he would be a monster again. Wilde didn’t just sleep with men. He slept with hire boys (male prostitutes) and picked up teenagers for brief trysts.

Read the article completely.

More in Culture

Catch up Atlantic

Photo album

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

An unusually wet winter led to a stunning bloom of wildflowers in California. Our photo editor has rounded up some of the best recent snapshots from the southern part of the state.

