IPL 2023 | Punjab Kings Shahrukh Khan explains why he is named after the Bollywood star | cricket.one

Shahrukh’s cameo helped PBKS win the game [AP Photos]

Shahrukh Khan clubbed a 10-ball 23* against Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 of the current IPL 2023 season. The cricketers’ expressive cameo propelled the Punjab Kings to a thrilling victory in the game’s final.

Khan demolished the Super Giants attack in the dead, after Punjab Kings foreign star Sikandar Raza anchored the teams’ chase response.

After the game, the two cricketers had a joyful interaction and the video was shared by IPL on its official website. During their celebratory post-match chat, Khan revealed why he was named after the Bollywood superstar by his parents.

Shahrukh Khan says his family are big fans of the actor



Shahrukh Khan has been drafted by the Kings of Punjab ahead of the 2021 auction. The cricketer, currently in his third year with the franchise, has rolled out several sparkling cameos for his team, most of them coming in the dead in one round.

After his teams’ victory over LSG, he teamed up with the player of the match Sikandar Raza for a playful interaction, where he also explained why his parents named him after the Bollywood star.

Shahrukh Khan said he was the first unborn boy in his family and all his sisters were big fans of the actor growing up. He added that the movie Baazigar was released a few years before he was born and his mother wanted to name him after the Bollywood legend.

The Punjab Kings will now face the familiar enemy RCB. The game will be hosted by their home in Mohali on April 20.