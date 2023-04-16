Bronny James got a Hollywood NIL contract





Bronny James was born at the right time. With the NIL runway clear for takeoff, James hovers at cruising altitude. He is doing so well that you will probably see one of his commercials several times during the NBA playoffs. In an advertisement for the 10th episode of Fast and Furious franchise. James’ face features more than Vin Diesels’. James still hasn’t decided on his post high school projects. One option off the table is the NBA, as the new ABC hasn’t gotten rid of the one-and-done. Whatever decision he makes, he won’t need to ask mom and dad for pizza money while he’s there. According to On3.com, James earned the most NIL money of any athlete in 2022-23, and it’s not close. At $7.2 million, he made almost $4 million more than Arch Manning and Olivia Dunne before announcing where he will play basketball in 2023-24. Where will Bronny James play? The NBA was never a necessity for James. Coming from a wealthy family, he would have the financial backing to thrive in the industry of his choice. Even with the cushion of one of the softest mattresses in the world to fall back on, it seems like James has been working hard on his game. Since the 2022 Nike Peach Jam the scouts noticed a significant improvement. James’ strength for much of his high school career was his defense and athleticism. This season, he has become a threat in attack. His ability to play and his shooting have improved a lot. He scored 15 points in the McDonalds All-American game in March, all on 3-pointers. Ten days later, in the World vs. USA game at the Nike Hoops Summit, he scored seven of his 11 fourth quarter points. He was the only player from the American roster who has yet to decide where he will play next season. With the money he is earning and will continue to earn, once James makes up his mind to go to college, he might as well stay for four years. When it comes to being the big man on campus, no one will ever have been bigger than him. A household name with its own millions. He could stay in the dorm just enough to please the coaches as a freshman, and still have his own condo named after him a few miles from campus. In the NBA, he might make money in commercials because of his name, but he’ll probably be a role player. In college, he will be the star of the team and will get important minutes whether or not he scores 20 points per game. James will regularly play in popular televised matches nationally. He can be in Fast and Furious commercials, make an appearance in a Kevin Hart movie, and even start his own fast-food chain to compete with Blaze Pizza daddies. James is an athlete, so if he decides to stay in school past the 2023-24 season, with summer school he can keep his course load light enough to continue improving both his game and his net worth. This new world of NIL couldn’t have opened up at a better time for young Bronny. A world in which a high school athlete can be featured in a commercial, heralding a movie franchise that began when his world-famous father was in high school two decades ago.

