Actor Morgan Freeman Isn’t Buying Black History Month Or Messaging – OutKick





The man who played God himself, Morgan Freeman, doesn’t pretend to celebrate “Black History Month.” The 85-year-old acting legend actually considers the whole premise an “insult.” The actor spoke to British newspaper The Sunday time, and went after the false inclusivity behind BHM and “African American” as the title. Freeman had no regard for Hollywood or the media script. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) Two things I can say publicly that I don’t like. Black History Month is an insult. Are you going to relegate my history to one month? Freeman said. “Also, ‘African American’ is an insult,” Freeman added; which is sure to spark controversy. “I do not subscribe to this title. Black people have had different titles since the n-word and I don’t know how these things have such a hold, but everyone uses ‘African American’. What does this really mean? He added: “Most black people in this part of the world are bastards. And you say Africa as if it were a country when it is a continent, like Europe. The Oscar-winning actor also dropped a fun nugget on what he would do for a career if he didn’t pursue acting. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI) “People ask, what would you do if you couldn’t? I don’t know,” he said. “Do you drive a limo? But I would be in community theater. I would be an actor. But in addition to courage, it also takes luck. You need courage and serious luck. I attribute my career to both. ‘Black History Month’ is an outcry, not a celebration Freeman didn’t decry a need for inclusivity so much as he questioned the real impact of celebrating Black History Month. Similar to Pride Month’s effect on entertainment and media, BHM has become a metric for companies to display how “inclusive” they are each February. Brands like the NBA tout their activism for Black History Month, but their message focuses entirely on racism in America rather than the uplifting achievements of black people. This turned into a month dedicated to political messaging on celebrating heritage. What Morgan Freeman and others who question the meaning of Black History Month is the posturing that comes with it. The former Oscar winner and five-time nominee remains one of show business’s best. With 142 acting credits and a legacy that cannot be altered by outrage, Morgan Freeman speaks freely. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610265

