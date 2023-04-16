Hollywood writers vote on whether or not to give negotiators the power to call a strike
Author of the article:
Posted on April 16, 20233 minute read
Content of the article
LOS ANGELES Hollywood TV and film writers wrap up critical voting this week as they push media companies to raise pay or face a strike that would disrupt an industry recovering from the pandemic and under pressure to make streaming more profitable.
Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiators have called on the roughly 11,500 members to be given the power to call a strike after May Day if contract talks break down. Voting ends on Monday and the tally is expected to be released shortly thereafter.
Advertisement 2
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Enjoy the latest local, national and international news.
Exclusive items from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay, Rex Murphy and more. Plus, special-edition newsletters and virtual events on the NP Platform and First Reading
Unlimited online access to the National Post and 15 news sites with one account
National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on
Daily puzzles including New York Times crossword puzzles
Support local journalism
SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE ARTICLES
Enjoy the latest local, national and international news.
Exclusive items from Conrad Black, Barbara Kay, Rex Murphy and more. Plus, special-edition newsletters and virtual events on the NP Platform and First Reading
Unlimited online access to the National Post and 15 news sites with one account
National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on
Daily puzzles including New York Times crossword puzzles
Support local journalism
SIGN UP FOR MORE ARTICLES
Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience.
Access items from across Canada with one account
Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments
Enjoy additional items per month
Receive email updates from your favorite authors
Content of the article
The strike authorization vote is aimed at mounting pressure on companies such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co and convincing them to raise the pay of writers, who say their pay has suffered because of the streaming revolution , which resulted in shorter television seasons and smaller residual payments.
We feel like we’ve been undervalued for years, said John August, a screenwriter who sits on the Guild’s bargaining committee.
A prolonged strike could be costly.
The last WGA strike, in 2007 and 2008, lasted 100 days. Television networks aired reruns and more reality shows, while the cost to California’s economy was estimated at $2.1 billion, according to the Milken Institute. Most television and film writers live in Los Angeles or New York.
Content of the article
Advertisement 3
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Studios don’t want another disruption, especially after COVID-19 shut down production worldwide for months.
Film and television work has rebounded, but cinema attendance remains below pre-pandemic levels, despite blockbusters such as Avatar: The Way of Water. The broadcast industry is also struggling as viewers and advertising dollars migrate to streaming.
August said writers believe now is a good time to push for higher salaries as media companies struggle to strike the right balance between expenses and streaming profits.
Now is the time to really have a conversation about how to do TV right now and making sure writers are getting paid properly, August said.
PAY, WRITING ROOMS AND AI
The WGA is calling for minimum wage increases as well as changes to practices that reduce wages, such as smaller mini-rooms of writers hired before production.
Advertisement 4
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Half of TV series writers now work for minimum wage, up from a third in the 2013-2014 season, according to Guild statistics. The median salary of scribes at the senior writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the past decade.
Sources close to the studios counter that budgets are tight at a time when Wall Street wants to see profits from multi-billion dollar streaming investments that are depleting balance sheets.
Disney, for example, is laying off 7,000 people as it tries to cut costs by $5.5 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery, created by a recent merger, recently announced that it will revamp its streaming efforts as it seeks profitability.
Writers also have more opportunities than ever to find work, with a record 599 scripted shows released in 2022. Residuals paid out to television writers hit an all-time high of $493.6 million in 2021.
Advertisement 5
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Comcast Corp, Disney, Warner Bros, Netflix and others, said in a statement it was committed to a mutually beneficial agreement.
We were optimistic about our ability to overcome this, Warner Bros. Discovery Managing Director David Zaslav said at a recent press conference, but added: We assume the worst from a business perspective. We prepared. We have a lot of content that has been produced.
Another problem is the emergence of artificial intelligence. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from authors’ previous work. Writers also want to make sure they aren’t being asked to rewrite draft scripts created by the AI.
Advertising 6
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
A strike authorization does not mean that a work stoppage will occur. In 2017, WGA members authorized a strike but struck a deal hours before the writers headed to the picket lines.
If a strike is called, audiences will first see the impact on late-night talk shows, which use writing teams to write topical jokes. Daytime soap operas would be next. Many comedies and dramas are filmed months in advance, giving them a longer lead time before new episodes end.
Films are written at least two years in advance so that short-term releases in theaters are not affected. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Mary Milliken and Diane Craft)
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively yet civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to be moderated before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notifications, you’ll now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there’s an update to a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows you comments. See our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the conversation