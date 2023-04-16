Here’s what it took to get a Ukrainian music group out of a war-torn country to perform at the Virginia International Tattoo The Virginian-Pilot

After 20 years, Scott Jackson thought he had seen it all.

For two decades he directed and produced the great spectacle that is the Virginia Arts Festivals International Tattoo.

Jackson creates the choreography, finds and brings in civilian and military bands from around the world to perform alongside American military musicians. He booked flights, dealt with delays, booked flights for artists stranded here, there and everywhere from Africa to Asia, always making sure they got to Norfolk for the curtain call .

But he has never encountered anything more dramatic than what it took this year to bring a group of Ukrainians to Hampton Roads and help young women overcome the obstacles of war. The Crazy Drummers, an all-female group of 16 dancers and percussionists, will perform at Tattoo Thursday through Sunday.

The difficulties of coming to America stem from two simple words: travel and visa.

Unlike most Western European countries, the United States does not have a reciprocal visa policy with Ukraine. Such policies allow US citizens to travel, for example, to France and Germany without a visa, as French and Germans can do the same when entering the United States. Americans and Ukrainians must have travel visas to cross each other’s borders.

The only place Ukrainians can get a travel visa is at the US Embassy, ​​but the US State Department suspended services to Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded the country last year. last.

Most artists performing in tattoos have their trips to Virginia planned two years in advance, but whether the Crazy Drummers would even attempt the trip remained undecided until December. They weren’t sure they could come, and if they did, they weren’t sure wartime travel was worth it. Still, Jackson really wanted them and worked to persuade them.

They were the last piece of the puzzle, but they were the perfect piece because they would bring something culturally unique, performance-wise, he said. And, truly, they would bring their stories.

An all-female Ukrainian music and dance troupe, the Crazy Drummers, will perform in Norfolk at the 2023 Virginia International Tattoo. (Courtesy of Virginia Arts Festival)

This year’s tattoo theme is a tribute to military families. The Crazy Drummers are expected to tap dance, drum, and use giant flags to enhance their visual display. Their flags will reflect the colors of the Ukrainian national flag.

In the middle, dancers and drummers, all of us, will all stop and just wave flags, Crazy Drummer member Ann Binovska said in a video call from a dance studio in Odessa. Yellow and blue. The flags are yellow and blue.

Binovska, 27, is one of the oldest Crazy Drummers. The youngest are in their early teens. Jackson, who often compares tattooing to a meal, had to persuade its vital and final ingredient into the performance mix. He explained the patriotic symbolism of the show to Crazy Drummers director Igor Tkachuk. Jackson spoke to Tkachuk about the size, scope and beauty of the symmetry of the opening and closing scenes when all the performers march in unison.

Tkachuk agreed to brave the potential dangers and loaded the 16 young women onto a bus and drove through the southern region of his war-torn country from their home in Odessa to the nearest US embassy in Chiinu, in Moldova. Under the right circumstances, in peacetime, this trip takes four to five hours.

To get the Crazy Drummers’ appointments at an embassy, ​​all of their travel visas had to be prepaid in leu, the Moldovan currency. This first step alone required an obstacle course of money transfers and conversions.

Then they learned that the embassy only works on travel visas on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and that Ukraine has a strict wartime curfew of 11 p.m., this is no joke, a said Jackson.

The Crazy Drummers and their leaders boarded a bus and departed from the Moldovan border on a Monday morning with the intention of staying in a hotel and heading to the embassy when it opened the next morning.

Everything had to be done in one day, he continued. We bring this busload of young women to Moldova, get their visas and back and they can’t travel after 11pm.

When they arrived at the Moldova office on Tuesday morning January 31, the Embassy did not accept the consent forms completed by the parents of performers under 18 years of age. The documents were written in Ukrainian. The embassy only accepts English.

Tkachuk, unsettled and desperate, called Jackson. They are at the embassy, ​​he said, but they need a translator and have only a few hours to spare or risk traveling late at night.

Tkachuk began frantically searching the city for a translator. By the time he found one, it was too late. They would not have had time to return before the curfew and the embassy refused to grant visas on a Wednesday. The Crazy Drummers had to stay in Moldova until Thursday.

Jackson began emailing embassy and political contacts in the United States. US Senator Mark Warner got involved, but the embassy still did not guarantee that the visas would be filled on Thursday and would allow time for the Drummers to leave around noon and impose the curfew. Tkachuk told Jackson that if it didn’t work out Thursday, that was it: The Drummers’ trip to Virginia would be banned.

Jackson couldn’t sleep Wednesday night. Moldova are seven hours ahead of Norfolk. He was lying in bed staring at the ceiling, waiting for a report on the Crazy Drummers’ matinee at the embassy. Around 2 a.m., his phone rang. The embassy had assured the dancers that they would receive their visas before noon. He shouted, Success!!, accidentally waking up his wife.

The Crazy Drummers returned to Odessa with enough time to meet the curfew. The young women emailed Jackson a photo of themselves on the bus, all smiling and holding up their visas.

Jackson said, I was surprised at how happy I really was.

Colin Warren-Hicks, 919-818-8138, colin.warrenhicks@virginiamedia.com

Crush of the weekend Weekly Find out the latest entertainment and arts news, then plan your weekend by watching what’s happening around Hampton Roads.

___

When: From Thursday to April 23

Or: Range Arena, 201 E. Brambleton Ave., Norfolk

Tickets: From $10

Details: vafest.org

The Crazy Drummers must perform with:

The Scotch College Pipe Band, Australia

The Bagad by Lann-Bihou, France

The Central Military Band of the Latvian National Armed Forces

The New Zealand Highland Dance Company

The Singapore Armed Forces Central Band and Music and Drama Company

Pipes and Drums of the Royal Air Force, United Kingdom.

The Tattoo is expected to feature 13 acts in the United States: