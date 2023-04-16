Must read! Bollywood filmmakers turned actors





Bombay : Actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan and many more became directors. But, we also have directors who have tried acting and most of them have impressed the audience with their performances. So, today, let’s look at the list of Bollywood filmmakers who have become actors… Farhan Aktar Farhan Akhtar started his career as a director and he directed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya and Don. Later in 2008 he made his acting debut with Rock On and after that he starred in several movies like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and others. To read also: Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farhan Akhtar back in the series as a judge for the upcoming season? Tigmanshu Dhulia Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for directing movies like Haasil, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar and others. While he made a few cameos, it was Gangs of Wasseypur that proved him to be a good actor. Later we saw him as an actor in movies like Hero, Zero and others. Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap has directed movies like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur and others. While he made cameos in films, it was Shagird in which he made his acting debut. He also impressed audiences with his performance in Akira. Karan Johar Just like Tigmanshu and Anurag, Karan Johar has also made cameos in many movies. But, his proper debut was Bombay Velvet. The film bombed at the box office, but many liked Karans’ negative role. Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Everything is fine between Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar and THIS video is the proof Kunal Kohli Kunal Kohli is known for directing movies like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Hum Tum, Fanaa and others. In 2018, he starred in a movie called Phir Se which, after three years of delay, was released on OTT. The film did not get a great response. For more news and updates from the world of TV, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

