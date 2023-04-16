Jonathan Majors reportedly replaced by Black Mirror actor as Marvel desperate to save face to avoid Ezra Miller fiasco at WB





Jonathan Majors has always been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he was first introduced as the One Who Remains in the season finale ofLoki.It was also confirmed to be part of the second season. His future in the franchise seemed concrete since he was to play the main villain of The Multiverse Saga. It all came crashing down as his position in the franchise grew hazy, not because of politics but because of another controversial Majors allegation. It is undeniable that more and more cases of domestic violence, assault and many more are springing up against actors and celebrities. How the media and the public react to it is easy enough to navigate their career future and it could very well be the same for Jonathan Majors. Read also : Jonathan Majors strives for MCU debut as Kang could be broke amid rumors Marvel will replace him with a young actor after his arrest Jonathan Majors could be replaced by Snowfall Actor When no action is taken, a lot of heckling is created by the media as well as the fans. This is the main reason companies choose to act even before celebrities are found guilty or not. The prime example of this would be Johnny Depp. His infamous story is not unknown to anyone at this point and various other cases have subsequently erupted. Jonathan Majors’ allegation came as a terrible shock to the whole world. Overnight, the reputation of the star has changed. A world so still to him was now turned upside down and audiences were at a loss as to whether or not he would continue playing the iconic Kang the Conqueror. Rumor has it that Marvel already has a plan ready in case of a worst-case scenario. While the DC Universe still chooses to keep Ezra Miller despite his controversies, the MCU may already have plans to make Damson Idris their new Kang. Read also : They Can’t Start It Legally: Marvel Can’t Kick Jonathan Majors From All Upcoming Projects Per Word of Law Jonathan Majors is slowly being pushed from fame When it first emerged that Jonathan Majors had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, the world went by storm. Although he was arrested almost instantly, no production company or franchise took action against him, perhaps attempting to uphold the “innocence until proven guilty” statement. The US military’s decision to suspend its advertising campaign has sparked a wave of controversy. No famous or big franchise would want to be tied to any form of controversy, especially one as colossal as the MCU. So seeing them also have a contingency plan can always be a way to keep their idea and execution running smoothly regardless of any difficulties they can’t foresee. Moreover, Idris is a famous actor who has starred in series like Black mirror, snowfall, and more. The second season ofLokiis set to premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. Read also : Don’t think he’ll appear in every movie: Marvel Toning Down Kang in Multiverse Saga Following Jonathan Majors Assault Allegations? Source:RBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fandomwire.com/jonathan-majors-rumored-to-be-replaced-by-black-mirror-actor-as-marvel-desperate-to-save-face-to-avoid-ezra-miller-fiasco-at-wb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

