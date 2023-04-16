Apex Legends: 5 Most Played Legends of Season 16





Apex Legends continually evolves and changes its meta with regular patches. Till date, Apex features 23 unique legends and some legends are very different when the game first released. Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment In the early days, Lifeline was a go-to choice because she could revive knocked down allies faster than other legends, but her revamp caused her to lose her popularity. Another OG legend, Wraith has always maintained her popularity despite her constant nerfs and balance buffs over the years. Season 16 patches drastically changed some of the legends. With season 17 already knocking on the door, let’s take a look at the best legends of season 16. Here are the five most played legends in Apex Legends: Season 16 1. Valkyrie Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment Valkyrie is the most picked legend in Apex Legends: Season 16. 95% of pro players picked Valkyrie in the recent ALGS tournament. Many players are requesting a nerf to the Valkyries Ultimate ability. His ultimate seems overpowered even in Casual mode. Many players are upset that Valkyrie can flee with her entire teammate during unfavorable fights by flying away. On the other hand, Valkyrie’s passive ability allows players to fly and gain heights with ease. 2. Skyline Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment Season 16 has proven itself as a meta of rhythmic movement and agility. Movement legends dominate the game, such as Horizon. It’s a complex legend that offers a deep learning curve with plenty of utility to learn. The Horizons Gravity Lift ability can be used by the entire team and reposition them, so they can jump onto an enemy team. Using her ultimate is hard to master, but she’ll pair perfectly with Fuze and Caustic. 3. LED Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment From day one, Seer was a very useful and overpowered legend and was nerfed, to some degree. Seers USP is his reconnaissance abilities and he can also refuse to revive through walls. Many players share their concern that Seer needs a nerf as his passive is the strongest passive in the game right now. Seers’ passive ability allows him to function as a radar. With the Season 16 patch, Passive Seers makes a loud noise when scanning. Seers’ ultimate ability is a recon area that reveals enemies inside and is very hard to counter. 4. Hunting dog Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment This OG legend is currently in a perfect phase that offers great uses to his team. Bloodhound is also a scouting legend. His passive allows him to see enemy footsteps. Bloodhound is very easy to master. His ultimate ability grants him a speed boost and major tactical intel around his area. Season 16 patch changed the Bloodhounds feature, now it can easily track the nearest enemy player. 5. Gibraltar Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment Thanks to its shield dome, Gibraltar is a go-to choice for every team. Its dome can save you from the long-range sniper, Bangalore, or Gibraltar enemy, and it grants you perimeter security while reviving your teammate. A skilled Gibraltar principal will sabotage all nearby players. READ ALSO| Introducing the 5 Worst Legends of Apex Legends Season 16 Gibraltar is pushed to number five because of its recent counter, Mad Maggie. Ultimate Gibraltar is moderately powerful; this allows you to flush out enemies but it can be easily avoided.

