Joe Russo wants to promote Indian cinema in the world for more visibility, thank you RRR | Bollywood





Joe Russo, along with his brother Anthony Russo, has made several major Hollywood movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man. The filmmaker was attending the Sands International Film Festival in Scotland where he spoke about his upcoming Citadel series with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as well as other future projects. He talked about supporting other industries around the world, including Bollywood, to give them a wider reach. He singled out RRR from S.S. Rajamouli for thrilling moviegoers through his storytelling all over the world. He won the Oscar for best original song for the Telugu hit Naatu Naatu. (Also read: The Russo brothers say they are honored to meet the great SS Rajamouli, he replies: “I can’t wait to learn a bit of your trade”) Director Joe Russo’s next project, Citadel, will also feature an Indian version. (IANS) Prime Video’s Citadel will also be adapted for Italian and Indian audiences. The Indian version of Citadel will be directed by a filmmaking duo, Raj and DK, with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. While the original Citadel will be released on April 28, the Indian version is currently in production. When asked what the best version of Hollywood looked like, Joe Russo replied that it should become more international and cited Bollywood as an example. He told Hollywood business website Deadline: “Certainly a more diverse and international version. Bollywood, for example, is one of the biggest film companies in the world, but it has extremely minimal exposure outside of the India. Thank goodness for films like RRR, using a level of technical genius, visual effects and mythological storytelling to appeal to a much wider audience. We learn about other cultures from films like this. So, I guess our goal would be empowerment. We want to support other markets as much as possible so their stories can get across in a broader way.” Joe has previously worked with Indian artists in the films Extraction and The Gray Man. The former starred Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli, while the director cast Tamil star Dhanush in The Gray Man. The filmmakers also hinted that Dhanush’s character, an assassin named Avik San, could return in The Gray Man sequel.

