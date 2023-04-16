Entertainment
Taxi Driver 2 and Divorce Lawyer Shin Take Top Spots in Hottest Dramas and Actors Rankings
SBS taxi driver 2 and JTBC’s divorce attorney Shin ruled the top drama and actor rankings this week!
For the fifth week in a row, Taxi Driver 2 continued its reign at No. 1 on Good Data Corporations weekly list of dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
Not only did Taxi Driver 2 continue to top the list of Most Worthwhile Dramas, but it also retained the top two spots on the list of Most Worthwhile Drama Actors, where its stars Lee Je Hoon And Shin Jae Ha remained No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Meanwhile, divorce attorney Shin rose to No. 2 on the drama chart in its final week of airing and starred Cho Seung Woo also climbed to No. 3 in the actor chart.
New MBC Drama Lawyer Joseon took No. 3 on this week’s drama list, while WJSN leads Good And Woo Do Hwan ranked No. 9 and No. 10 on the cast list, respectively.
KBS2TV The real thing has arrived! held steady at No. 4 on the drama chart, and star Ahn Jae Hyun rose to #7 on the cast list.
KBS2TV Oasis also maintained its position at No. 5 on the drama list, with the lead Jang Dong Youn climbing to No. 4 on the cast list.
KBS2TV woman in a veil swept the No. 6 spot on both lists, with Shin Go Eun skyrocketed the cast rankings this week.
tvNs Pandora: Beneath the Paradise ranked No. 7 on the drama list, despite being the lead actress Lee Ji Ah came in at No. 8 on the cast list.
Finally, the tvN Our blooming youth retained its spot at No. 8 on the drama list, and star Park Hyung Sik rose to No. 5 on this week’s cast list.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz in the first week of April are as follows:
- SBS taxi driver 2
- JTBC Divorce Lawyer Shin
- MBC Joseon Lawyer
- KBS2 The real thing has arrived!
- KBS2 Oasis
- KBS2 woman in a veil
- tvN Pandora: Under Heaven
- tvN Our Blossoming Youth
- SBS The Secret Romantic Guest House
- KBS1 The love of my life
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:
- Lee Je Hoon (Taxi Driver 2)
- Shin Jae Ha (Taxi Driver 2)
- Cho Seung Woo (Divorce Attorney Shin)
- Jang Dong Yoon (Oasis)
- Park Hyung Sik (Our Blossoming Youth)
- Shin Go Eun (Veiled Woman)
- Ahn Jae Hyun (The real one has come!)
- Lee Ji Ah (Pandora: Beneath Heaven)
- Bona (Joseon lawyer)
- Woo Do Hwan (Joseon lawyer)
Blitz all of Taxi Driver 2 with English subtitles here
and our blooming youth below!
You can also start watching Joseon Attorney here
and The real one has come! below:
