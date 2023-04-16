10 Video Games Hollywood Should NEVER Make Into Movies

After the success of things like The movie Super Mario Bros. and HBO The last of us series, adaptations of video games are all the rage; however, some things may be best left in the digital realm.

In the years to come, Hollywood assumes everything, from Minecraft For twisted metal (along with Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie) are on their way.

But while some video game franchises are made for the big screen, others should never be adapted for cinema. So, here are some in-game names that are best left as they are, video games.

10 games that should never be made into movies

1.) Animal Crossing

nintendo

One of the biggest names in gaming lately has been animal crossing. The charming life sim sees the player as the only human in a colorful colony of adorable animals, scavenging, building, and completing tasks for the inhabitants.

Although the series is loved by fans around the world, it wouldn’t make for the best movie. So many animal crossing the experience is simply about living and existing in that world, and that’s something that wouldn’t lend itself to an exciting big-screen experience.

2.) Pong

Atari

pong, along with many other classic arcade-style titles, is not something Hollywood bootstrapped. All the pleasure of pong stems from the act of playing the game. There’s no gripping story or ironic dialogue, it’s two lines and a bullet, and that’s it!

Of course, there might be an opportunity to address the history of pong in the same way as the recently published Tetris film (with Taron Egerton), about the origins of the classic video game. But there is no sprawling tennis story to tell here. Please Hollywood, leave pong only.

3.) Elder Scrolls

Bethesda

For some, the world of Ancient Scrolls might feel ready for a Hollywood adaptation; however, the expansive open-world RPG series probably wouldn’t work as a summer blockbuster.

The best part of the old scrolls games is not the story presented by the development team, but the one that the player creates for himself. So many hours of these games explore this world, find side quests and immerse yourself in this fantastic setting. That kind of off-the-beaten-path storytelling wouldn’t be conducive to a traditional film.

4.) Kirby

nintendo

With a Nintendo mascot lighting up the box in Chris Pratt’s Mario, some have called on Hollywood to bring Kirby and Dream Land to the big screen next.

However, while Kibry himself has become quite iconic over the years, the rest of his colorful cast of characters doesn’t have the kind of mainstream appeal at all. mario do the characters. Plus add the fact that apart from wandering “Poyo! » And “Hi!,” Kirby as the protagonist never really had much to say.

5.) The Sims

electronic arts

A Hollywood version of Electronic Arts The Sims would not work for reasons similar to animal crossing. This series of simulation titles is all about designing and maintaining the lives of a group of humans known as Sims.

The player serves from this divine presence, tending to their Sim family’s every need, hoping to keep them alive (or not). Seeing like The Sims is just a digital simulation of life itself, it would be difficult to translate to screen and justify its name The Sims.

6.) Call of Duty

Activision

Call of Duty is arguably the biggest video game franchise, with annual releases that sell millions of copies; however, the hit first-person shooter wouldn’t make the next big game-movie adaptation. One of the pillars of Call of Duty is its epic story campaign, with jaw-dropping action moments that would make Michael Bay proud.

The franchise’s thinking mimics Hollywood, allowing players to be part of the action. Including those same settings and stories on the big screen, but removing player agency, would result in the commonplace military fare that has become infamous in film.

7.) Portal

Valve

Gate And Portal 2 tell two of the best stories in video games, they just wouldn’t have the impact they have as movies. Part of the charm of the Gate The series evolves this incredible narrative around its silent protagonist, as the player moves from puzzle to puzzle and from room to room.

Holding the controller is something so essential for what Gate East. Playing with the portal gun’s teleport abilities and finding ingenious solutions to each of those tiny puzzle rooms is just as much a part of the game. Gate experience as its captivating story. However, JJ Abrams is currently developing a Gate movieso he can prove this article wrong in the not so distant future.

8.) Mass Effect

electronic arts

Bioware’s Mass Effect the series has been compared by some to Hollywood monoliths like Star Wars; however, The Adventures of Commander Shepard is probably best left in the digital realm and not on the big screen. The universe of Mass Effect is massive, with hours of gameplay spent going through almost Tolkien-like descriptions of this world’s lore, having in-depth conversations with various teammates, and hanging out on the SSV Normand

Due to the series’ vastness, history, and incredible character, it would take an unprecedented buy-in from a studio to do it justice. Until now, video game adaptations have been somewhat of a one-time affair, with sequels being announced after the success of a first movie or TV season. Mass Effect couldn’t be done that way and is best experienced in a medium where the viewer/player can spend hundreds of hours in this world and not two.

9.) Auto Grand Theft

Interactive Take-Two

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is not just one of the most respected names in gaming, but in entertainment as a whole. The crime sandbox is a fan favorite, allowing players to engage in all sorts of criminal diversions in some of the most detailed open-world maps on the market. But the best parts of GTA wouldn’t translate well to the big screen.

The real story beats Grand Theft Auto games generally boil down to generic crime boss movie tropes, giving players a fun opportunity to partake in the kind of amazing footage they see at their local theater. A GTA the movie would end up being forgettable, delivering none of what makes the series special with its fun brand of urban adventure.

10.) Dark Souls/Elden Ring

From software

As much as Hollywood would probably want to make a dark souls film work, it just wouldn’t. From Software’s RPG franchise has become a modern mainstay in the gaming world, providing fans with epic, gothic, samurai fantasy adventures highlighted by their enormous difficulty.

And it is from this difficulty that comes the reason why a dark souls adaptation can never occur. Yes, the world and lore of these games are great, but it’s the challenge and the feeling of satisfaction in overcoming said challenge that makes these games special.

There’s just no way Hollywood can emulate the sweet ecstasy of coming to a dark souls boss, getting his head banged over and over again, and then finally emerging victorious within the confines of a big-screen blockbuster.

While these video game adaptations should never go forward, the one that did in The movie Super Mario Bros. is now playing in theaters around the world.