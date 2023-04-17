Does Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’s screenplay copy a Bollywood movie?





Pakistani drama Mujhe pyar hua tha is a highly rated drama that is currently airing on Ary Digital. The drama is produced by Big Bang Productions and directed by Badar Mahmood, while the cast includes Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali, and Zaviyar Nauman. The story revolves around a love triangle between Areeb (Zaviyar), Maheer (Hania) and Saad (Wahaj). Despite its success, many fans recently criticized the drama for being too similar to the Bollywood classic. Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam. The film, which starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, was a hit and is still remembered for its screenplay and songs. Fans claim they spotted similarities between the two stories early on, and the drama suffered as a result. They expressed their disappointment, stating that it lacks originality and copied elements from Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam. While it’s common for dramas and movies to draw inspiration from previous works, fans say the similarities between the two stories are too obvious and it negatively impacted the overall quality of the drama. Some fans even went so far as to say that the creators relied too heavily on the concept of the love triangle, which had become outdated and boring. They think the storyline of the show has weakened and they don’t care about it anymore. Despite these criticisms, some fans continue to enjoy the drama and appreciate the cast’s performances. Hania Aamir, in particular, received praise for her portrayal of Maheer’s character. Fans also noted that the drama has some unique elements, such as its portrayal of mental health issues and the use of flashbacks to tell the story. It is important to note that Mujhe pyar hua tha isn’t the only drama or film to face criticism for its lack of originality. Pakistani hit drama Tere Bin sparked controversy in recent weeks when the show was accused of copying a scene from the Indian drama Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Many works are inspired by previous works or follow similar storylines, and it’s up to the creators to execute the story in a way that sets it apart from the rest. However, some fans believe that Mujhe pyar hua tha failed to do so. Despite criticisms of lack of originality, the drama still has its supporters who appreciate the performances of the cast and the unique elements they bring to the table. Producers and authors of Mujhe pyar hua tha have yet to comment on the alleged script copying.

