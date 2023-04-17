Family of Fiddler on the Roof star Chaim Topol claim actor worked with Mossad

Israeli actor Chaim Topol, best known for his role as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, may have had an unexpected double life outside of acting.

The actor, who died in March, used his acting VIP status to work for the Mossad, according to a new interview with his family in Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Topol’s wife, Galia, whom he met when he was a member of the Israeli army in the 1950s, and his children, son Omer and daughter Adi, told the outlet that he had been involved in “secret missions” for the country’s intelligence agency.

“I’m not sure exactly what missions and roles he took on,” Omer said. “But what is clear is that dad was involved in secret missions for the Mossad.”

The family noted that he often made trips abroad with a miniature camera and a tape recorder. “He took the camera and recording equipment with him on every trip abroad,” Topol’s daughter said.

They also shared memories of a family friend, Zvi Malkin, a well-known Mossad member who was part of the team that captured Nazi Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires in May 1960, and often met Topol in his London home.

“Zvika always showed up in disguise, crossed the garden so as not to be seen, then entered our apartment,” Adi recalls.

Topol grew up in Tel Aviv and after his military service he became an actor and first rose to prominence in the 1964 Israeli film “Sallah Shabati”. The film won a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and one for Topol as well, in the Most Promising Male Newcomer category.

He is best known for the role of Tevye in the 1971 film production of “Fiddler on the Roof”. He originated the role in London’s West End in 1967 and won a Golden Globe for his performance in the film adaptation . He was also nominated for a Tony Award when he revisited the role in the 1991 Broadway revival.

According to his family, the notoriety of “Fiddler” provided a distraction from the work done with and by Malkin and others.

Adi claimed: “Zvika would come to London and stay with us if needed. Dad would help her in various ways like checking access, making plans and making security arrangements. They went together, Zvika taking pictures and making recordings. Sometimes they would walk into a particular embassy. Zvika would disappear for a while, do what he was doing, and come back at some point. To distract Zvika, Dad would make noise.

Omer shared another story about Topol and Malkin setting up listening equipment in an apartment, with the cover story of being a dentist and a patient, with medical equipment. According to the actor’s son, they were discovered and played their roles. “As befits two talented actors, they put on a perfect show. The security men were persuaded and left,” Omer said.

The Topol family aren’t the only ones claiming credit for the actors’ spy efforts.

Another person outside the family, Uri Slonim, told Haaretz that he used Topol to build relationships in countries where Israelis were not necessarily welcome.

“Chaim was an actor with an international reputation, but he was also someone who knew his way around and had a lot of connections,” Slonim told Haaretz. “And you could say that his reputation and status as a beloved and popular actor helped him connect with people in those countries.”

In 2015, Israel celebrated 67 years of independence, honoring Topol with the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement. A year earlier, the University of Haifa awarded Topol an honorary degree, recognizing his cultural impact for more than 50 years.

The actor’s cause of death has not been revealed, but his son told the Israeli press last year that his father had Alzheimer’s disease.

