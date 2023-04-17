10 Classic Directors Who Personified Hollywood’s Golden Age

Hollywood’s Golden Age spanned more than two decades and produced some of the most iconic films in the history of the medium. A host of legendary actors and directors have come together to create unforgettable stories across many genres, setting the bar for decades to come.





Among the most iconic directors were names like Wyler, Huston, Ford and many more, whose lasting legacies influenced countless generations of future filmmakers. These talented directors have become synonymous with Hollywood’s Golden Age, leaving behind complete and timeless works that have stood the test of time.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

ten Orson Welles

Image via Warner Bros.

As iconic as an actor, as he was a director, Orson Welles is one of the most influential figures in classic Hollywood. Welles became famous for his infamous radio narration of HG Wellsfounding novel War of the Worldswhich led many to believe that an alien invasion was really happening.

RELATED: 10 Best Orson Welles Movies That Aren’t Citizen Kane

Welles excelled in Hollywood; his debut as a director, Citizen Kane, is often considered the best film of all time. His other famous films include The magnificent Ambersons, The Lady from ShanghaiAnd touch evil. Despite her prominent career, Welles never won a competitive Oscar, instead claiming an honorary award in 1970.

9 Jean Huston

Jean Huston rose to prominence as a writer. However, his directorial debut in 1941, The Maltese Falconfeaturing Humphrey Boggart And Mary Astor, propelled him to stardom. Huston will win the Oscar for best director and best screenplay for his 1948 western The treasure of the Sierra Madre.

Huston has received fifteen Oscar nominations in his forty-year career and directed timeless classics like Key Largo, The African QueenAnd The asphalt jungle. Huston has the rare distinction of leading his father and daughter to the Oscars. walter huston won Best Supporting Actor for The treasure of the Sierra Madre,And Angelica Huston won Best Supporting Actress for the Oscar-winning romantic comedy Prizzi’s Honor.

8 Vincent Minelli

An institution in musical cinema, Vincent Minelli made a name for himself as a director before successfully moving to the cinema. The revered filmmaker made his directorial debut with the groundbreaking 1943 musical cabin in the skyone of the first films to feature an all-black cast.

Minnelli directed many timeless and reusable musicals, including those from 1944 Meet me in St. Louis[1945sThe follies of Ziegfield1951 An American in Parisand 1958 gigi. Minnelli’s cinematic legacy is rich, especially given his influence in the musical genre, which had its heyday during Hollywood’s Golden Age. Minnelli is also well known for her marriage to Judy Garlandwith whom he had a child, Liza Minnell.

7 George Sugar

Director and producer George Sugar found a home at RKO Pictures under legendary producer David O. Selznick. However, his career skyrocketed after moving to MGM, where he made many of his most famous and iconic 1940s images.

RELATED: 10 Biggest Screwball Classic Comedies, According To Reddit

Cukor mainly specialized in comedies and romances. Among his most famous images are Philadelphia History, gas lamp, Adam’s rib, Born yesterday, A star is bornAnd my lovely lady, for which he won his only Academy Award for Best Director. Cukor is one of the most commercially successful classic Hollywood directors, his films climbing to the top of the box office.

6 Frank Capra

Italian-born director Frank Capra was a hugely influential figure throughout the 1930s and 1940s. From humble beginnings, Capra eventually rose to prominence in Hollywood, winning three Academy Awards for Best Director – the second most of any director.

Capra’s rise to fame began with his groundbreaking 1934 romantic comedy It happened one night, one of the few films to win the Big Five Oscars. Future success continued with films like Mr. Deeds goes to town, Mr. Smith goes to Washingtonand the Christmas classic It’s a wonderful life. During World War II, Capra made several propaganda films supporting the US military.

5 William Wyler

Swiss-German-American director and producer William Wyler is responsible for some of cinema’s most iconic images. Wyler is tied with Capra for the second most Best Director Oscar wins, winning three times for directing the films. Mrs Miniver, The best years of our livesAnd Ben-Comment.

Wyler has steered several artists to Oscars, including Bette Davis In Jezebel, Olivia de Havilland In The heiress, Audrey Hepburn In roman holidaysAnd Barbra Streisand In funny girl. Wyler’s other hits include period romance The Wuthering Heights and southern gothic drama The little foxes.

4 Cecil B. DeMille

Often considered one of the founding fathers of cinema, Cecil B. DeMille began his career in silent films before successfully transitioning to talkies. DeMille achieved some of the greatest hits of the silent era, including 1923’s The ten Commandments.

DeMille switched to the walkie-talkie in 1929, making his first sound film, the drama dynamite. His career continued for the next two decades, with DeMille making epic historical films, including 1934. Cleopatra1952 The greatest show on earthfor which he won his only competitive Oscars, and 1956 The ten Commandments, now considered a major milestone in the history of cinema. DeMille might be cinema’s first showman, making films that captivated audiences if not necessarily critics.

3 Billy Wilder

austrian american filmmaker Billy Wilder is easily one of the most recognizable directors of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Rising to fame as a writer, Wilder co-wrote the 1939 box office hit Ninotchkafeaturing the dreaded Greta Garbo.

RELATED: 10 Overlooked Film Noir Every Movie Buff Should See

Wilder’s directing career took off with his Oscar-nominated film noir Double Indemnity, now considered one of the most important films in the history of cinema. Wilder continued to attract critical and commercial success, making masterpieces like The lost weekend, sunset boulevard, The Seven Year Itch, Some like it hotAnd The apartment. Wilder has won six competitive Oscars throughout his career, including Best Director twice for his efforts in The lost weekend And The apartment.

2 John Ford

John Ford is the most awarded person in the Best Director category at the Oscars. By winning a record four Best Director trophies, Ford left a lasting legacy of images that continue to influence directors and performers today.

Beginning his career in the silent era, Ford transitioned to the walkie-talkie, eventually becoming one of the defining filmmakers of his generation. Among Ford’s most famous films are Grapes of Wrath, How green my valley was – the film that sadly won the award for best film Citizen Kane And The Maltese Falcon –, big river, The quiet manAnd Researchers.

1 Alfred Hitchcock

Picture via NBC Universal

It’s no exaggeration to call Alfred Hitchcock the most important and defining director of his generation. The mix of cerebral themes and commercial accessibility made his pictures commercial successes; though not always appreciated in his day, Hitchcock’s films are now considered classics and among cinema’s best and most enduring treasures.

Hitchcock’s heyday was between the mid-1930s and early 1960s. His most acclaimed efforts include Rebecca, Suspicion, Famous, Rope, Dial M for murder, rear window, vertigo, from north to northwest, psychologyAnd The birds. Hitchcock’s influence in the mystery and horror genres is immeasurable, and his importance to cinema cannot be underestimated.

FOLLOWING:

10 Most Memorable Musicals From Hollywood’s Golden Age