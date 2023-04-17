Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with The Bookworm of Edwards





The Bookworm’s new fiction and games room, with the community coworking table.

Courtesy picture Independent bookstores are unique businesses in that they operate as knowledge houses, resource centers, gift shops, community gathering places, and sometimes even cafes; The Bookworm is all of these things and more. It’s Edwards’ gathering place, as the store hosts more than 50 events a year, as well as hundreds of informal get-togethers and chats with friends and colleagues. The Bookworm of Edwards prides itself on the passion and knowledge of its staff and strives to become indispensable to residents and visitors to Eagle County. On April 29, The Bookworm will celebrate Independent Bookstore Day, an annual, national, one-day celebration of independent bookstores. Inspired by Record Store Day, Independent Bookstore Day began in California in 2014 to celebrate and highlight the importance of independent bookstores in the literary world. To support this effort, many publishers are producing special edition books and book-themed giveaways that you can’t find online or in big box stores, only at an independent bookstore. The Bookworm will be offering a selection of these exclusive freebies to independents on Independent Bookstore Day. Alongside the 10th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day, The Bookworm is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The Bookworm has a great story of how it became the local gem it is today, and each owner’s chapter shows their own distinctive touch. The bookworm began in 1996 in the back of a van belonging to former Eagle County Schools teacher Kathy Westover. Then, in November 1997, Neda Jansen joined Westover and they opened a physical location at Edwards Village Center. They opened with just 700 square feet; Surely longtime Bookworm fans remember those narrow shelves. Kathy Westover and Neda Jansen in the original location of The Bookworm.

Courtesy picture In late 2006, co-owners Jansen and Nicole Magistro, a part-time bookseller turned co-owner of a bookstore, decided The Bookworm needed more space to grow. So Kristi Allio bought Jansen’s share of the business, and she and Magistro moved The Bookworm to its current Riverwalk location in 2007, doubling their square footage. In 2010, they added an additional 800 square feet, expanding cafe seating and the children’s selection. Support local journalism Give From 2013 to 2020, Magistro was the sole owner of The Bookworm, oversaw two Bookworm renovations, and made The Bookworm an Eagle County staple. In August 2020, she sold The Bookworm to Matt Lee, a recent Eagle County transplant and lifelong book lover. Lee has been nearly three years into his tenure as owner of The Bookworm and is grateful to the people who have worked at The Bookworm over the years and to the people he has kept on the team. “I’m fortunate to have learned a lot from Nicole as we transitioned into 2020, and I’m still learning new aspects of the business from our amazing team, who collectively have decades of experience,” said Lee. “I do my best to listen and respond to the needs of our staff and customers, and I am fortunate to hold this position and further the mission of this truly unique independent bookstore.” Under Lee’s leadership, The Bookworm has held over a hundred events, broken annual sales records, and most recently expanded the store even further. In March 2023, The Bookworm added nearly 1,000 square feet, bringing the store’s total footprint to nearly 4,000 square feet, more than five times the size of its first physical store. Lee knows that it’s not just his dedicated employees that have enabled The Bookworm to grow. “Honestly, our customers are what make this all possible,” Lee said. “The only reason we’ve been able to keep growing our physical store is so people come to us when they need their next book, gift or cup of coffee. I am heartened to see the overwhelming support not only from local businesses, but also from literacy and printed books.

