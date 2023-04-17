Did Ranbir Kapoor give this to Alia Bhatt on her first wedding anniversary?





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 14. The couple were seen together at the construction site of their new home in Bandra. Both very casually dressed. Photos of the two have gone viral and how. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt indulged in a PDA for the paparazzi. Ranbir Kapoor’s interview on how he thinks he is not a good husband has also gone viral. He said he felt he could do much better. But it looks like Ranbir Kapoor is doing just fine as a husband. In case you’re wondering what he got Alia Bhatt, here’s drugs. ALSO READ – Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples Who Abandoned Honeymoon Plans; this is how they later reconciled DID RANBIR KAPOOR GIVE THIS TO ALIA BHATT?

Ranbir Kapoor was seen a few days ago at the airport with a Chanel bag. It looked like he had bought a new handbag or something. Well, Alia Bhatt was spotted on the job site with a brand new Chanel pink quilted shoulder bag. The handbag comes with a gold metallic finish. The price of the bag is 12,250 USD. If we convert this to Indian currency, it is just over 10,000,000 rupees. It seems that the material used is goatskin. Take a look at these pictures… Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Karan Johar Played Cupid for These Bollywood Celebrities Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Other Bollywood Couples Who Were Dating [View Pics] ALIA BHATT SHARED PHOTOS ON FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

Alia Bhatt has shared a number of photos on her first wedding anniversary. We got to see a few candid clicks from their haldi and one from Africa. As we know, both love to go on game drives. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples. The actress’ interview where she said she finds the whole destination wedding very stressful has also gone viral. The couple were blessed with a daughter, Raha Kapoor in November. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s PDA before paps Well, fashionistas and handbag lovers will love the gift Ranbir Kapoor gave Alia Bhatt. Bollywood actresses love their bags and she is no different. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/ranbir-kapoors-first-wedding-anniversary-gift-for-alia-bhatt-will-make-every-fashionista-envious-entertainment-news-2402596/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related