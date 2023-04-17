Picard Showrunner discusses [SPOILER] Fate; Comments from actors

Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas on the fate of [SPOILER] and what it could mean for the future of the franchise; comments the actor.

Surprises abound Star Trek: Picard, but when it comes to some characters, you probably shouldn’t get too attached to them, given the events of the third season. The hammer fell on a popular as executive producer and showrunner Terry Sharp hit all the right notes to hit the hearts of franchise fans everywhere. Talk with Collider, the Matalas broke the fateful decision on what it could mean for the future. The following contains major spoilers for the episode “Vox”.

Star Trek: Picard: The Heartbreaking Moment

While the USS Titan-A stood alone for most of the season, Starfleet was compromised by the Changelings who infiltrated their ranks. The Vadic Mystery (Amanda Plumer) remained a mystery until it was revealed that it was the Borg, that the Collective was pursuing Jack Crusher (Ed Spelers) throughout the season. The plan tied into the Federation transport systems in each ship. Jean-Luc Picard (patrick stuart) DNA extracted from his original body was infused to trigger a mass assimilation event where anyone 25 and under would join the Collective.

Since we had members who met these criteria, the Titan was also compromised when they approached Earth on Frontier Day, and before the unaffected escaped to the maintenance shuttle, the youngsters had their biggest victim, Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick), who became an adorable Space Archie Bunker learning to finally accept his first officer Seven of Nine (jeri ryan) as he stopped nicknaming her in his final moments and handed over command to her along with her and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) close.

“It’s his worst nightmare, but the one he faces heroically, and he’s the one who sends them to the escape pod,” Matalas said. “They’re the lucky ones this time. You know, the story was always about the brave lieutenant who sent them. He’s the one who does this, and I think he probably wouldn’t have it any other way. And in his final moments, he shows Seven of Nine the respect he always knew she was due. This has always been his story.

Shaw revealed the source of his bigotry stemming from his youth as a “Chicago dipshit” and “grease monkey” trying to make it in Starfleet when he was thrown into the fire during the Battle of Wolf 359 as the Federation was largely wasted setup by the Borg Cube which assimilated Jean-Luc and turned him into Locutus. It’s a very powerful scene that sees him interrupt Jean-Luc and Jack having their first one-on-one in the Holodeck. The experience left him with survivor’s guilt and a career largely avoiding risk as a captain according to the books. For anyone hoping Stashwick’s Shaw somehow survived in “The Last Generation,” Matalas has bad news quoting Bones, “He’s dead, Jim.”

“I love that people love him because the journey has been from hate to love with him, you know?” said the showrunner. “So it’s been gratifying. I will say we’re not done with Shaw yet, in some ways, [and] that Todd Stashwick appears in all 10 episodes of this season. But he is dead.” While the hope of a Star Trek: Legacy the series could be considered, Matalas must take breaks given his current non-status. “I will say this, because I have to say this, there is currently no Star Trek: Legacy in development at Paramount+. But from the very beginning of this season, there has always been a plan for this character to do part of the spin-off, and it’s absolutely amazing how. And if we were so lucky to have a chat, that would be very cool, and Todd Stashwick would be a part of it.” The series finale of Star Trek: Picard airs April 20 on Paramount+. In the meantime, Stashwick has taken to social media with a subtle message.