Quentin Tarantino has become Hollywood’s ultimate insider and it shows





Quentin Tarantino ends his directing career with a story about the film industry, which shows how his interest in storytelling has faded. By Nathan Kamal | It somehow seems fitting that Quentin Tarantino is ending his career as one of the most important directors in history with a movie called The film critic. Even before becoming known to audiences and critics as one of the most famous filmmakers of the 1990s, the man behind reservoir dogs was known for his obsessive love of film history, working at the iconic Video Archives movie rental store in Southern California. But it’s telling that at the voluntary end of his career, Quentin Tarantino is now more interested in telling a story about the movie industry than working in it. Details about The film critic are still rare, but it has been reported that Quentin Tarantino is looking to team up with Margot Robbie again for the story of a 1970s film critic who is definitely not Pauline Kael. It also says something that the only story the guy who once considered telling an epic, absurd revisionist story of World War II has left behind is about the people around him for decades: other movie nerds . Early in Quentin Tarantino’s career as a filmmaker, he approached stories as a devoted Hollywood fan, but outside of the glitz and glamour. Rather than go to film school (notably saying he went to the movies instead), QT just hung out in Hollywood and tried to get in wherever he could. His first feature film, reservoir dogswas written in less than a month, completely unformatted, and given to a guy he met at a barbecue, which is not the mark of someone who lived in Hollywood at the time . But in 2023, Quentin Tarantino’s worldview is now that of an insider, a filmmaker who’s been one of the world’s most talked about directors for years. It’s very obvious that Tarantino is more concerned now with telling stories about people in Hollywood (like Once upon a time in Hollywoodobviously) than anything else. In this, Quentin Tarantino is not alone. Hollywood has always believed that stories about show business are the most fascinating thing in the world, making new versions of A star is born until the sun itself burns in the sky and produces bizarre fever dreams like Babylon no matter how badly they flop. It’s kind of sad that the man who’s spent years of his life fusing every known action movie genre into Kill Bill can’t think of anything more interesting than to say that Hollywood is pretty wild, isn’t it? is this not? Perhaps that’s unfair to the director, who has made his love affair with filmmaking a big part of his image for years. Maybe The film critic will prove us wrong and that Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film shows that he still has something to say. But it feels like he just succumbed to Hollywood’s own love of looking in the mirror.

