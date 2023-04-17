“Weird Al” Yankovic knew Daniel Radcliffe was the right choice – Contenders TV – Deadline





“As soon as I saw Harry Potter, I thought, ‘Hey, someday…my doppelganger!'” Weird Al” Yankovic joked about being inspired to make Daniel Radcliffe his alter ego at the screen in Roku biopic parody Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. More seriously, however, musical satirist and director Eric Appel agreed that it was the actor’s near-instant commitment to the role that made Radcliffe their Weird Al, the pair revealed on Sunday’s Deadline’s Contenders TV panel. of the telepic. RELATED: Deadline Studio At Contenders Television 2023 – Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Dominique Fishback, Riley Keough, Natasha Lyonne & More “He took it very seriously,” Appel said. “And when we first met him when he signed on to do it, which was about two years before it was made, he asked the question at the end of our Zoom call, ‘What kind of accordion should I buy?” I plan to learn to play the accordion. Radcliffe eventually learned the instrument with the help of the master, Yankovic himself. “I gave him some lessons,” the five-time Grammy winner revealed. “I actually made instructional videos, like where to put your fingers on the buttons. For example, only five people are going to know he’s really doing it, but he actually puts the right buttons on the accordion !” RELATED: The Contenders TV – Full Deadline Coverage Yankovic and Appel, who co-wrote the screenplay, were drawn to Radcliffe through adventurous work following his starring role in the immensely popular Harry Potter franchise. “It really impressed us,” Yankovic said. “He made a lot of interesting choices in terms of the roles he took on – a lot of weird roles, which made us think he would probably be supportive of our film. Appel added, “He does comedy and drama so well. We wanted our actors to play the game very straight and not push the comedy too hard, and Radcliffe totally got what we were looking for. They saw in Radcliffe an actor who would lean hard to play the role as directly as possible, despite the outrageousness of the fake biography. “We weren’t trying to think like, ‘Who doesn’t look like Al?'” Yankovic said. “It was anyone who could pull off comedy and drama, because that was a very, very specific tone that we were looking for and there are very few actors in our mind who could really pull that off. And we were so impressed with Daniel’s work that we thought it was him. RELATED: Contenders Television Continues Sunday: 20 Panels Featuring the Hottest Shows of Awards Season The casting of Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna was another stroke of inspiration thanks to the comedy’s counter-intuitive approach, even though they were unaware of the actress’ considerable musical talents. . “After being in a movie, we saw her on The show tonight singing a Madonna song,” Yankovic said, “and we were like, ‘Why didn’t we have her sing in the movie? She is incredible! She sounds like Madonna! » Check back Tuesday for the panel video. Deadline Contenders Television is sponsored by Apple TV+, Coverfly, Eyepetizer, Final Draft, Los Siete Misterios, Michter’s and Village Roadshow Entertainment. Partners include: Four Seasons Resort Maui, The American Pavilion, Julia Wong Designs and Pampring.

