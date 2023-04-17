ALL Star Wars food in Galaxy’s Edge and Disney’s Hollywood Studios





You don’t have to wait for Star Wars Day (May 4th, got it?) to celebrate all things Star Wars. In fact, when you visit Hollywood Studios and Black Spire Outpost on Batuu in Galaxy’s Edge, everyday is Star Wars Day. And the best way to celebrate any celebration is with food! So, let’s explore ALL the Star Wars dishes you can enjoy on May 4th or any day you celebrate Star Wars. So, let’s start at the heart of Star Wars fandom, Galaxy’s Edge! Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo This transport shuttle docked atop a large hangar is home to Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, a destination for roving food shuttles, like interstellar food trucks. Docked in the shed is Tuggs Grub, a traveling restaurant for on-the-go diners run by Chef Strono Cookie Tuggs. He’s one of the galaxy’s most sought-after chefs, and he maneuvers about his culinary engagements in a mobile kitchen fashioned from a modified Sienar-Chall Utilipede Transport. Her travels across the galaxy allow her to fill her pantry with exotic ingredients to create new and unusual dishes inspired by her time on Takodana. Batuuan Beef and Sautéed Crispy Tomatoes Smoked Braised Beef Glazed in Tamarind Sauce. Served with sautéed mushrooms and vegetables, crispy herb yucca, pickled onions and cilantro Smoked Kaadu Pork Ribs Pork ribs brushed with tangy barbecue sauce and served with blueberry corn muffin and red coleslaw Pirjanad Hot Chicken Tip Yip Crispy chicken glazed in a spicy chipotle sauce and served with white rice and a relish of sweet corn, shishito peppers, jicama, plantains and cilantro tuna wings Raw tuna tossed in a spicy sriracha dressing and served with green papaya salad, marinated mushrooms, fresh herbs and crispy garlic Endorian Tip Yip Fried Chicken Crispy chicken served with homemade macaroni and cheese and roasted vegetables Roasted Endorian Chicken Salad Marinated chicken, mesclun, sliced ​​onions and radishes, grapes, tomatoes and cucumbers in a citrus and pomegranate vinaigrette with a drizzle of spiced yogurt Felucian Kefta and Garden Hummus Spread – Plant-based meatballs, herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish, pita Ronto packaging (Dinner only) – Roast pork, grilled pork sausage, pepper sauce and tangy coleslaw wrapped in pita bread and served with a side of fries.

Ithorian Pasta Rings (Kids Meal) – Plant-based meat marinara sauce and pasta with a side of roasted vegetables served with a choice of low fat whey or DASANI small water. Takodana Veggie Dippers (Kids Meal) – Black Bean Hummus, Edible Soil with Nuts, Chilled Vegetable Dip and Multigrain Chips with a side of Ranch Dressing served with a choice of Low Fat Whey or DASANI Small Water. Tip Yip Youngling Meal Fried Chicken (Kids Meal) – Crispy Chicken served with Homemade Mac and Cheese and Roasted Vegetables, served with a choice of Low Fat Whey or DASANI Small Water. Outpost Puff – Chocolate pastry filled with Guajillo chocolate mousse finished with Thai tea panna cotta, spiced pineapple and confectionery scraps. Moof Juice – Simply Fruit Punch and Simply Orange with chipotle-pineapple

Oga’s canteen Run by Black Spire Outpost underworld boss Oga Garra, Ogas Cantina is an establishment that attracts some of the galaxy’s most interesting and nefarious characters. Madame Oga is a mysterious character. She’s usually not at the Cantina, preferring to take payments remotely, and most locals have never seen her before. Its customers come from all over the galaxy to sample the renowned concoctions on offer here. These drinks are created with unique components using otherworldly methods. Additionally, Oga regularly acquires unique shipments of beers, ciders, and wines. While discovering these thirst-quenching concoctions, guests can enjoy the musical stylings of DJ R-3X (also known as REX), the former Starspeeder 3000 pilot droid we first met at Star Tours. Alcoholic drinks Coffee Spiran Peru Alto Mayo Organic Joffreys Coffee, Orange Marmalade, Rum, Vanilla Whipped Cream and Citrus Zest bloody grudge vodka, chili liqueur, spicy mix of Bloody Mary and resentment bones Fuzzy Tauntaun peach vodka, peach schnapps, tangerine orange juice, pure cane sugar and buzzz mousse Jedi mind trick Grapefruit and rose vodka, falernum, blue curaao, white grape juice, lime juice and grapefruit bitters The outer edge silver tequila, aa liqueur, lime juice, pure cane sugar, black salt and pure exotic fruits Skyhopper T-16 vodka, melon liqueur, kiwi and half and half Dagobah Slug Slinger reposado tequila, blue curaao, citrus juice, ginger, herbs and bitters Jet juice bourbon, chili liqueur, aa liqueur, white grape juice and lemon juice YubNub pineapple rum, spiced rum, citrus juice and passion fruit Bespin Fizz rum, pure yuzu, pomegranate juice, white cranberry juice and cloud swirl Rodian ration – Tito’s Craft Vodka, Dekuyper Pucker Sour Apple, Green Apple, Sprite and Boba Balls with a Pop

Beers on tap Gold Squadron Lager Rancor beer theft Gamorran Beer Bad Motivation IPA Trandoshan Ale

Cider in barrel Wine in barrel Non-alcoholic drinks Black Arrow Brew Cold Brew Joffreys Coffee, honey, falernum, passion fruit and citrus moogan tea Gold Peak unsweetened tea, chocolate milk, vanilla and cinnamon Siskin Tea Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Peach, Blueberry & Mint blue bantha Blue Milk served chilled with a Bantha-inspired Vanilla Butter Sugar Cookie Dweller of the cliffs citrus juice, coconut, hibiscus-grenadine and Seagrams Ginger Ale Hyperdrive (punch it!) Powerade Mountain Berry Blast, White Cranberry Juice, Pure Black Cherry and Sprite Jabba juice Simply Orange with vibrant pearls of pineapple, kiwi, cantaloupe and blueberry blue bantha Blue Milk served chilled with a Bantha-inspired Vanilla Butter Sugar Cookie fire blur lemonade, pomegranate juice and habanero lime carbon gel Powerade Lemon Lime, wild strawberries, blueberries and green apple popping pears Ogas Obsession lemonade, cotton candy flavor and blueberry pops with a pop of dried fruit

Snacks Batuu Bits – Galaxy Crispy Snack Pieces with Spicy Dip happy sampler – Cured and roasted meats, cheeses, pork crackers

Ronto Roasters Ronto Roasters is the centerpiece of the Black Spire Outpost Market, luring tourists with a big podracing engine lighting up a barbecue pit. Hungry customers queuing to order will encounter an ancient colonist droid, 8D-JB, carefully turning the meat spit. Ronto Morning Pack – Eggs, grilled pork sausage, grated cheddar and pepper sauce in pita bread

Rising Moons Overnight Oatmeal – Oats, dragon fruit, yogurt, seasonal fruits Ronto packaging – Roasted pork, grilled pork sausage, pepper sauce and spicy coleslaw wrapped in pita bread Kyryll pork rinds – Pork rinds seasoned in a savory mix of ancho chili, cheddar, smoke and cinnamon

Triple Suns Breakfast Wrap – Plant-based egg, smoked chickpea coleslaw and roasted tomato sauce wrapped in pita bread Zuchii packaging – Grilled zucchini, chickpea and smoked onion salad, creamy garlic-tahini sauce and fresh cilantro wrapped in pita bread

Andoan Fruits with Muja Sauce – Jicama, cucumber, pineapple, melon and dragon fruit sticks dipped in tamarind sauce and sprinkled with pepper ash (herbal) Sunset over Tatooine – Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with Melon and Blueberry Coruscant Cooler – Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Cranberry, Lime Juice Surly Sarlacc – Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade, Raspberry, Spicy Mango Flavors

Kettle by Kat Saka Kat Saka’s is next to Ronto Roasters and is run by the local grain merchant to offer tourists a taste of local flavors. It offers: Outpost Mix – a unique popcorn snack with a colorful mix of sweet and spicy flavors, and Buttered Blue Grains – butter popcorn Cold Brew Black Coffee – Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew topped with sweet cream cheese and chocolate puffs

milk stand No visit to star wars: Galaxys Edge is complete without the iconic Milk Stand drink. The vendors at this quirky stall offer travelers an invigorating and refreshing drink that is a local favorite. blue milk – Vegetable blend of coconut milk and rice with seductive fruity characteristics Green milk – Plant-based blend of coconut milk and rice with citrus and tropical characteristics

Apart from Galaxy’s Edge, you can find other star wars– thematic snacks, here on earth. Backlot Express Wookie cookie – Two oatmeal cookies filled with vanilla cream topped with a belt of milk chocolate on top

You can also find Star Wars packaged snacks or treats at parks, and usually even more around official Star Wars Day. So keep your eyes peeled as these can appear anywhere! That’s the inside scoop on the main Star Wars dishes you can taste. Stay tuned to AllEars as we continue to explore fun meals and Disney news! NEWS: THREE new Star Wars movies announced

What are your favorites star wars snacks ? Let us know in the comments below!

