Shaken not moved; At 100, her secret to longevity is one martini a day. Meet Lea! | Upside down

Editor’s note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders who are making waves, being seen, supporting our community, and making our borough a special place to live. Do you have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY If you ask Leah Keller to chat a bit about her illustrious life, be quick to say that it’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride with lots of ups and downs.

But she doesn’t hesitate to offer a quick retort and a bit of sound advice: So sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. And in Leah’s case, the rides have lasted 100 years and she’s still counting.

Leah (called Grandma Lee) turned 100 young on February 2, always making sure to remind everyone that her birthday fell on Groundhog Day.

Armed with a friendly demeanor, Leah is incredibly pleasant and cordial, and extremely optimistic. A great conversationalist with a positive attitude, she’s never been known to be the least bit grumpy, which experts say is linked to a longer, healthier life.

A LITTLE ABOUT THE LIFE OF LEAHS

Leah made her world debut in 1923 in Montreal, Canada, when the first baseball game was played at Yankee Stadium, the movie industry was booming and the most famous person in America was probably Babe Ruth. She is one of seven children born to Bella and Lou Kligman.

After high school at 18, she moved to New York where she met, fell in love with, and married Abe Zeiger. The couple would soon become the parents of three children, Harriet Lacca, Martin Zeiger and Robert Zeiger. And today, she is the proud grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 13.

Leah Keller in her youth. (Courtesy of Mindy and John Sorrentino)Staten Island Advance

The dynamic centenarian moved back and forth to Florida for a while, but opted to relocate to the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn.

While living in the neighborhood, she befriended THE Neil Diamond and his parents, who owned a clothing store nearby, a fact Grandma Lee loves to brag about.

However, about 65 years ago, she crossed the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to settle in New Springville.

Later in life, she would marry Red Keller, and together the couple enjoyed cruising the Caribbean and taking getaways to Las Vegas, among other favorite destinations.

LEAHS FAMILY

The birthday celebrant now lives next door to her granddaughter, Mindy, grandson, John Sorrentino and granddaughter, Raquel, who enjoy looking after her on a daily basis. And Leah’s daughter, Harriet, helps out with the housework.

Leah Keller, wearing a ‘Happiness’ top, celebrates her 100th birthday and points to her birthday candles. (Courtesy of Mindy and John Sorrentino)Staten Island Advance

My grandmother was always social and to this day loves going out to dinner, says her granddaughter, Mindy.

The birthday girl, who gets her professional hair done every week, plus manicures and pedicures, also proclaims, if you look good, you feel good.

Leah Keller celebrates her 100th birthday surrounded by left, standing, her great-granddaughter, Raquel Sorrentino, and her granddaughter, Mindy Sorrentino. Seated on the right is Leah’s daughter, Harriet Lacca. (Courtesy of Mindy and John Sorrentino)Staten Island Advance

THE EARLY YEARS

During her younger years, Leah served as a hostess at the famous Eden Roc and Fountainbleau hotels, iconic hotspots along Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

A positive and very young thinker and never negative in any way, my grandmother never worries and always says everything will be fine, added her granddaughter, Mindy.

Another of his mottos? A martini a day keeps the doctor away.

Leah insists on indulging in a martini each day around 4 p.m., a ritual she has adhered to for 75 years.

But today the top-of-the-range cocktail is still prepared with olives, but less strong: the Beefeaters gin, very dry without vermouth garnished with two green olives.

And when lawyers call her and ask her what year her birthday is, she answers every year with a laugh, continues Mindy. They cannot get any information from her, she adds.

In 2013, Leah made an appearance on TV Guides Networks Mother of All Talent, a reality show featuring the mother and daughter team of Nikki Galarza and Lorri Tierney (of Tribute Talent) where she mentioned her daily martini consumption. and which is still streaming on Hulu and Tubi.

The new centenarian also enjoys listening to tunes made famous by Frank Sinatra and Johnny Mathis and other popular songs from the Big Band era. And when she hears a familiar song, she joins in and still knows all the words, her family members say.

She plays the piano by ear, Mindy said. She taught herself. And she still knits baby hats, eats small meals and keeps her house spotless.

Leah Keller is surrounded by her great-grandchildren, left to right, standing, twins, Vanessa and Vincent Lacca and Jazzy Zeiger. Seated is Raquel Sorrentino. (Courtesy of Mindy and John Sorrentino)Staten Island Advance

Quite a poet, Leah had her heartfelt prose published in a collection of poems in 1936 and 1937.

CELEBRATION OF ITS 100TH ANNIVERSARY

A gathering of family and friends was held at the home of Mindy, John and Raquel Sorrentino, where the parents celebrated the very big day and raised their glasses to the woman of the hour.

Leah Keller with her great-grandchildren, from left, Jazzy Zeiger holding baby Inara, Vanessa Lacca, birthday girl Leah Keller, Raquel Sorrentino, and Vincent Lacca holding Khaleesi. (Courtesy of Mindy and John Sorrentino)Staten Island Advance

And when asked to comment on the beautiful, mega milestone, Leah exclaimed, 100 down and 100 more to go!

CELEBRATIONS – APRIL 16 TO APRIL 22

APRIL 16

Happy birthday Sunday to Maria DiNoia, Joe Cavaretta turning 17, Briana Duffy, Jessica Eve OBrien, Kim Figuly, Kristen Longo, Laurie Burke, Heather Lynn Smith and Stephanie Slepian and John F. Bevilacqua.

APRIL 17

Monday is the birthday of triplets Nicole, Christopher and Matthew Farkough, twins Paige and Taylor Grupico who are now 30 and Kimberly Cincotta who is 29.

Happy wedding anniversary Monday to Julianne and Frank Angelico.

APRIL 18

Happy Birthday Tuesday to Luz Captain, an Advance Woman of Achievement in the Class of 1988, Bill Winky Schaffer of restaurant fame, Lisa Venosa, Robert Mullaney, Jillian V. Simpson, Darlene Andersen and Kacy Lynn Carbone, and Michael Bell who has 20 years .

APRIL 29

Birthday wishes Wednesday to Erin M. Driscoll, Al Curtis III, Flo Mulvaney, Wanda Chambers, Michelle DiScenza, who is 57, Alexandra Driscoll, Stevie Lacy Pendleton, Martin Coughlin, Robert Bowers, Ruth Moses, Danny Neuman, Thomas Geissler and son Eddie Geissler and twins Matthew and Nicholas Rosen.

APRIL 20

Happiest of Birthdays Thursday to Dongan Hills artist, Myrna Gerson, Frank Paolucci Jr., Mayann Revello, Don Atlas, Bob Coughlin, Alex and Matt Cacciatore, Christopher Newell, Barbara Crowley, Michael Gregory Filomeno, Sikander Mattucci Munir, Timothy John Vassilakos, Theresa Gandolfo, twins Daniel and Joseph Tripodi.

Happy wedding anniversary Thursday to Anne and Michael Cala.

APRIL 21TH

Happy birthday Friday to Gloria DeVincenzi, Kimberly Russo, William Higgins, James Cauldwell, Anthony Rinaudo and Vito Napoletano.

Friday is Tina and Brian McGarry’s wedding anniversary.

APRIL 22

Topping the birthday list on Saturday are Michele Ferreri, Greg Falk, Lisa Bova Hiatt, Frank Mannino, the Driscoll twins, Mark and Michael, Chris Varriano, Mackenzie Ida Mae Meehan who turns 10, Jeffery Filmer, Gregory Lisi, Jason Neu and Anna Mae Zito.

Happy wedding anniversary Saturday to Phyllis and George Mallon, Diane and Mike Lee and Mary Lynn and Ed Merrell.