Hollywood movie producers scout for new talent on TikTok as Australian Tayla Stevenson shares her story

Social media has increasingly become Hollywood’s hunting ground for the biggest and best talent as executives explore apps for the next big stars.

That’s how Tayla Stevenson was discovered, the 23-year-old Australian swapping the northern beaches of Sydney for the bright lights of Los Angeles as top talent agencies jostle to get her on their books.

The 23-year-old’s success stems entirely from a TikTok account she opened during lockdown, with only her second skit video going viral and catching the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry.

The single video received more than two million likes and has been viewed 13.2 million times, with Ms Stevenson amassing a loyal following of almost 600,000 people on TikTok.

Ms Stevenson told Daily Mail Australia she was studying film and digital media at university when Covid hit and decided to remedy her boredom by creating a TikTok account, a decision that is paying off, with a contract lucrative actor about to be signed.

Aussie TikToker Tayla Stevenson (pictured) says she was scouted by Hollywood producers after her sketches on TikTok went viral

The Tik Toker started playing around with the app before deciding to do a “fun little skit of meeting a cute boy in an elevator and it all went from there.”

“Everyone really liked my first skit and they kept doing it, so I came up with the idea of ​​an interaction between a baker and a cute boy and added a bit of humor, and then c was like boom, it really exploded,” she said.

“When it happened I was like I had to keep going and to this day it’s still my most popular video but it all went from there.

“I’ve definitely had a lot of important people in the industry contacting me on TikTok or my Instagram wanting to befriend me or producers and actors wanting to work with me and offering me potential roles and all sorts of things.”

The 23-year-old mainly posts comedy sketches and young romances which she says set her up perfectly for a transition into romantic comedies.

Ms. Stevenson moved from the University of Sydney to UCLA to do the final semester of her degree where she mingled with top talent in the industry.

Now that she has finished her studies, she says she will stay in Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

The influencer says she was chased away during her time in Australia and since arriving in Los Angeles she has realized how many social media stars are being approached for acting roles.

Ms Stevenson herself says she continues to be contacted by top talent agencies, producers and actors in Hollywood expressing how they want to work with her.

Ms Stevenson’s success stems entirely from a TikTok account she opened during the Covid lockdown, with only her second sketch video going viral and catching the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry (Picture: sketch Mrs. Stevenson’s Viral Baker)

The 23-year-old has swapped Sydney’s northern beaches for the bright lights of Las Angeles as she takes on multiple acting roles

“A person’s platform, in my case TikTok, is used as a showreel,” she explained.

“People in the industry are using these clips, in my case sketches, to role-play, so the whole industry is evolving and adapting to the modern world of social media.”

Ms Stevenson said she plans to sign a contract with a talent agency in the coming weeks and believes she will be in a film or movie by the end of the year.

“Most people in this industry are now coming straight out of social media, so leaders are turning their attention to those who have created a platform themselves and shown they can engage an audience,” Ms Stevenson said.

“While I can’t say too much, I expect to have a role or two by the Australian summer as I should have something signed in the next week or two which is really exciting. .”

Covid has completely changed the entertainment landscape, with many confined to their homes turning to TikTok for their entertainment as the industry seeks actors from the platform for starring roles.

This was seen when social media star Addison Rae, 22, landed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix after starring in the movie ‘He’s All That’, a 1990s sequel to ‘She’s All That’.

Other TikTok born stars such as Charli D’Amelio have landed deals for TV shows and for her own docuseries.

While these performers are undeniably talented, it’s their large following and engagement on social media that Hollywood filmmakers consider a gold mine.

High-profile TikTokers are increasingly sought after for roles in movies, TV shows, and as brand ambassadors for beauty and fashion campaigns.

“Hollywood executives see star power in the social media world based on their followers like Zendaya, The Rock and Charli Damelia as people want to see their favorite Tik Tokers and social media stars on the big screen,” said Ms Stevenon.

“I want people to know about the potential out there and tell anyone who wants to get into this industry to get their name out there on social media because that’s how more and more aspiring actors get their big roles. .

“You never know who’s gonna watch.”

The budding actor says anyone passionate about anything in the entertainment industry needs access to a social media platform, even if it’s not TikTok.

She says that while her focus is on her acting career in Hollywood, she aims to produce and write her own films in the future and bring what she learned from America back to shore. australian.

“For me, I dream of producing films and writing my own screenplays and I want to bring that back to Australia because the more we can learn from the American film industry the better,” she said.

“I know so many Australian artists on platforms like TikTok who are so talented and I see them and I know others in the industry see them and say ‘I want to work with them someday’, that’s where let the industry keep going.’