A taste of Onslow: The chef’s talent in the Bronx has influenced several local restaurants, including the most recent, The Boro | Features

This feature is part of a The Daily News series where we explore the diversity of local chefs in Onslow County called A Taste of Onslow.

Chef Eddie Lopez may have gotten his start in the Bronx, but his passion now lies on the Crystal Coast, serving the diverse community of Onslow County.

Lopez is originally from New York, but eventually moved to Patterson, New Jersey, where her grandfather had a restaurant. He moved to Jacksonville in 2015 and worked as an executive chef at the Angry Ginger Irish Pub for about four years.

After leaving The Angry Ginger, Lopez helped open Pizza Bonez. He said he created the menu and recipes, working with the owner to build the restaurant from scratch. After Pizza Bonez opened around 2020, Lopez went to work as a chef for the Atlantic Beach Coast Guard Base, before becoming chef at Boro Restaurant and Bar last August.

He called The Boro, which is located at 109 N Front Street in Swansboro, his home away from home.

My real cooking started when I was living in Jersey, Lopez said. I worked for this guy, an Italian cook, RIP, he’s not with us anymore. He’s the one who trained me, he’s where I really developed this passion and it went from something we did in our family to something I loved.

Lopez laughed that he was the best chef of anyone in his family.

Although Lopez has only been at Boro since August, he said they are in the process of upgrading the menu, bringing it more into 2023 stylistically and adding influence. He said his love for cooking stems from Italian cuisine, but he’s also very eclectic.

I like a lot of fusions, I like taking things that wouldn’t go with anything else and putting them together and before you know it, it’s magic,” Lopez said. It’s more my turn.

Lopez said he didn’t want to change the menu too much because he wanted to make sure they would make the locals who have supported The Boro for so long happy. But he said the new menu will see lots of classics that people love and his influence will also spread.

He said he’s aiming for southern coastal cuisine, especially since The Boro is right on the water and sources it locally.

You come to North Carolina, you want to go to a restaurant where the food is from that area, which is local, which is familiar, Lopez said. I lived in New York; I didn’t know what it was. What was that shrimp and grits, chili cheese, whatever they sell here? I had never even heard of it and I cooked for a living. That’s what we’re trying to do is go ahead and showcase a lot of that local cuisine that the area is known for.

The most important thing for Lopez, however, is her passion for cooking. He said that’s what sets him apart from other chefs.

He explained that when someone walks through the door, they don’t know what they walked away from, if they lost their job or if there was a death in the family. If he can take the time the customer is there and make them smile with service and food, that’s a win, Lopez said.

We want to serve them and leave a great taste in their mouths, metaphorically and literally,” Lopez said. It is what it is. His passion, his love, his dedication, his understanding of how much we can affect strangers.

Although Lopez has worked at a variety of different restaurants, he said he was committed to where he is now.

The nice thing about the area, Lopez said, is that he can constantly interact with different people. From tourists to the military moving in and out of the community, it serves a large number of first-timers.

We have plans for what we’re trying to do here, we’re trying to build something really great, and I’m committed to that,” Lopez said. You cannot stagnate. We organize promotions; we do a lot of different things where creativity can really flow. In a day-to-day service, it’s difficult, in a sense, to really highlight because you have to have a set menu. So we were trying to change our menu seasonally with what ingredients we can serve.

Lopez added that the variety of events and festivals the community has to offer is another plus.

For those interested, Lopez said The Boro is having its last wine dinner of the season on April 25 because in May it’s hard to close the restaurant for one night due to the number of tourists.

The Boro will also host a wild game night this month, featuring alligator, elk dumplings, ostrich tenderloin and more.

It’s a bit out of the way, but it’s kind of like bringing a different culture, a different style of food that people don’t really know about in the area, Lopez said. The elk I source is from North Carolina, I make rabbit stew for my soup class, just lots of local ingredients.

The Boro is also dog-friendly, even having a dog menu, another thing that sets them apart.

Lopez said when you love what you do, it’s not a job, and that’s how he feels about his job. When he is not working, he spends time with his family. He has five children and another on the way.

I’m a family guy, Lopez said. I’m not doing much. When I’m not around, I like to come home and cook, boring stuff, read cookbooks. I like sneakers, I buy and collect shoes. I am a simple human.

For those who would like to experience Chef Eddies’ seafood platter, black and blue burger, tuna tataki and more, The Boro is open Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-9pm. 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Boro Restaurant & Bar on lineon Facebookor call the restaurant at 910-325-0502.

Journalist Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.