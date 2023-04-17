Sex/Life Actor Adam Demos Reveals The Truth About THIS Hot Nude Scene

Sex/Life star Adam Demos revisited this steamy nude scene showing off his manhood in the hit Netflix series.

The Australian native, 37, spoke to The Daily Telegraph about the scene – saying it was a surprise, it was such a viral moment.

“When you’re filming these things, you don’t think they’re going to be a viral moment,” he told the publication.

The large appendage raised suspicions from fans, with many saying it must have been a prosthesis – speculation which turned out to be correct.

“I don’t even think TikTok is there or that popular,” he continued.

“Then it becomes its own thing and everyone now knows it’s a prosthesis.” I think that was part of the plot.

Adam ended by saying he had a good laugh at the good-natured speculation, with his friends also finding it hilarious.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam opened up about his relationship with co-star Sarah Shahi, whom he met while filming the Netflix show.

“I just fell in love with who she is and what she talks about,” he said, adding, “Her soul, the way she talks about her kids and her family and as a professional too, I think she’s one of the best actors ever. I learn a lot when I work with her.

It comes after the actor, who plays Brad Simon on the hit series, sent impulses after uploading a half-naked bedroom selfie to his Instagram page last month, telling his more than a million subscribers “it’s a naughty moment”.

In the photo, he showed off his toned torso while holding up two signs of the horn hand gestures.

He captioned the racy snap: ‘Happy f**ckin @sexlife season 2 day! (well here in the future, i.e. Australia, but soon everywhere else) it’s bad times for people.

The plot is based on Billie (Sarah), a suburban mother of two, who is embroiled in a love triangle with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and an old flame from her past, Brad (Adam).

The original series is based on BB Easton’s novel 44 chapters about 4 men and the second series is now available to stream on Netflix.