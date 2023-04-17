Hollywood legend Ryan Reynolds stuns Wrexham fans with incredibly generous gesture





HOLLYWOOD legend Ryan Reynolds has stunned Wrexham fans with an incredibly generous gesture. The actor, 46, has become increasingly popular in the Welsh town since buying the National League football club in 2020. 4 The actor put money behind the bar at a local pub after the club won on Monday Credit: Getty 4 Ryan with owner Wayne Credit: Twitter/welshy1000 Even more recently he bought 1.5million Marford padin on the Wales/England border – just five miles from Wrexham. And now he has left the locals speechless after the club’s 3-2 win over Notts County on Easter Monday. Before returning to the United States, Ryan went to the local pub The Turf and put 2,000 behind the bar for punters. After the win, a fan told the Sunday Mirror: “Ryan wanted the celebration to be unforgettable. “It was a nice gesture.” Owner Wayne Jones said Ryan even let him use his 4.3m New York home for vacations. Wayne said: “He’s really embraced the Wrexham community.” When visiting the club, Ryan will now stay in his posh apartment with his wife Blake Lively, 35, and their children. The sleepy town has only one co-op, car dealership and ice cream parlor – a stark contrast to the couple’s New York lifestyle. A source said: “Ryan is moving to Marford and all the locals can talk about. His house is on the fanciest road. “Marford’s most famous person is Tim Vincent of Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up! “It may not be the Big Apple, but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan hits town.” The Deadpool star is now a local hero after pumping some much-needed cash into the team alongside co-owner and actor Rob McElhenney. The Pals bought struggling Wrexhamin in November 2020 and have since splashed out £10million on the club as they bid for promotion to the Football League. 4 The actor celebrated in the pub before Credit: Twitter/DeclanSwans 4 Ryan and his friend actor Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2020 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

