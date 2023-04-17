10 years later, Boston survivors still inspire | News | Daily Sun Villages

Rebekah Gregory is tough as nails.

No, harder than fingernails.

Tougher than the nails and ball bearings, BBs, plastics, wood and pellets that exploded from two pressure cooker bombs on her and hundreds more near the marathon finish line Boston 2013.

Tougher than the nails she absorbed as a human shield for her 5-year-old son, Noah, in a move that shredded his body and ripped his left leg off.

Even harder than the shrapnel still moving inside her, a danger that led doctors to tell her never to have children again.

Today, she is a mother of two children.

I made a big announcement when I received my first prosthetic I’m going to run the next Boston Marathon, Gregory, 35, recalls the day she was finally fitted with this device 18 months after the terrorist attack that killed three people and injured 264 others.

I’m going to do everything on a fake leg that I didn’t do on two real ones.

Then she did.

In 2015, Gregory, who now lives in Bradenton, ran the last 3.5 miles of Boston, although she immediately twisted her knee just above her prosthetic running blade.

With the help of trainer Artis Thompson III, another amputee from a motorcycle accident, she somehow got over the pain.

Upon arrival, she collapsed to her knees with a message for the cheering crowd: I got my life back today.

Gregory’s astonishing feat is one of many among 17 people who lost limbs in the attack and have inspired athletes ever since.

Three have conquered the world’s oldest annual marathon in handcycles; four others finished on foot, including Adrianne Haslet, who is back on the field for the 127th race tomorrow.

Their stories fueled an urgent new level of crosstalk between military and civilian surgeons.

A decade later, the resulting medical advancements in artificial limbs are redefining what is possible for athletes with limb loss, from swimming and climbing to cycling and running.

And Florida is leading the way.

Research sparked by Boston victims 10 years ago is introducing more of the human element into bionics, said Sean ODonell, prosthetist at OrthoCare Orthotics & Prosthetics in Lady Lake.

Almost a fusion of man and machine, he says. Parts that work with remaining nerves or use external technologies to mimic the natural function of the missing limb.

Today’s prosthetic legs include computerized knee joints, or C-legs, which continuously measure data and help the wearer simulate more natural movement. This means patients can more easily descend stairs and ramps, navigate rough terrain, and back up.

Other prostheses use tiny magnetic beads to improve control.

The advent of 3D printing has made them lighter, more durable and more affordable, a big win for patients since the lifespan of a prosthesis can only last a few months and insurance doesn’t cover it. always as medically necessary.

In the near future, the researchers say the devices could be controlled by brain implants and nerve detectors could create a sense of touch.

Florida’s major universities are heavily involved in this effort:

The University of Miami Functional Outcome Research Evaluation Center (FORE) focuses on amputee rehabilitation and prosthetics research.

The University of Florida’s GRiP (Generational Relief in Prosthetics) program is building bionic arms and adaptive game controllers for children.

UCFs Biionix Cluster and its contributing partner Limbitless use 3D printing to create affordable, personalized prosthetic arms for children.

But its Orlandos Prosthetics & Orthotics Associates has been nationally recognized as the largest prosthetics-only clinic in the Americas since 2012.

Gregory herself moved to Florida in 2018 after five frustrating years of treatment in Texas, on the recommendation of fellow Boston amputee Celeste Corcoran.

As soon as you walk in, you instantly see why it’s such a sought-after location, Gregory said of the facility, which has 10 patents and offers treatments such as cryotherapy and infrared sauna.

Their technology is great, but the staff is even better. Coming here has changed my life, they literally gave me a leg to stand on.

Ukrainian and Israeli soldiers have been fitted with battlefield-ready prosthetics here, as has US Army veteran Luis Puertas, a Paralympic athlete who lost both his legs in Afghanistan.

Gregory felt good company with the patients in the war zones.

My whole life has been a series of traumas, she said, recounting years of childhood abuse and a robbery at gunpoint she survived six months before the attack. But I don’t know anything but keep going.

Moving forward after the attack meant a week in a medically induced coma, 56 days and 17 surgeries at two hospitals before she could be fitted with a prosthesis.

This meant that she regularly walked past the room occupied by one of her attackers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, before he was sentenced to death.

And that meant pushing through the psychological weight of his attempted murder.

I remember my bones lying next to me on the sidewalk, she recalls. I was in a pool of my own blood. My eardrums were blown, but somehow I could hear Noah screaming mommy! Mom! All I could do was reach for it. I saw my bone through a cut in my hand. I started to pray, Lord, if it’s my time, take me, but let me know that Noah is okay.

Noah was treated for five days at a children’s hospital in Boston for a cut in his leg and shrapnel to the back of his head.

Meanwhile, half of Gregory’s fibula in his left leg had been destroyed, along with the surrounding muscles and nerves.

There was a lot of fear.

And doubt.

At some point, all people living with limb loss ask themselves the same question: what will my life be like in the future?

The Amputee Coalitions network of 350 support groups and more than 1,000 certified peer visitors provide reassuring answers.

The group expects the need to only increase as:

It is estimated that today, 2.1 million people with amputations will double by 2050, and 185,000 people undergo amputations each year.

About 45% of amputations are the result of a traumatic event, but the majority stem from medical causes such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

The growing elderly population is particularly at risk, with the highest number of amputations occurring between the ages of 45 and 64.

Time, therapy and a loving spouse helped Gregory heal emotionally.

One of our therapists told us that it would be good to go back and retrace Rebekah’s steps from the day of the tragedy, to try to replace the bad memories with good ones, said her husband, Christopher Varney. We did, and it was very helpful. But it was also extremely moving.

Kentucky college sweethearts Gregory and Varney rekindled their relationship in Texas in 2015 after years apart and after Gregory lost his leg in Boston.

They married in Jamaica five months later.

It was heartbreaking to see her on a prosthetic leg, he said of their first meeting. I didn’t know how serious it was. She was different, but also the same because she still wore her smile.

Gregory’s smile has been a big part of his recovery from 76 surgeries, even during a recent series of surgeries over the past six months.

Two years after the attack, she dressed up as the double-amputee Lt. Dan from the movie Forrest Gump.

For Christmas, she posed her prosthetic leg to look like the lamp from the movie A Christmas Story. Instead of focusing on the things you can’t change, look at the blessings in your life, she said earlier this month during a POA fitting. Count your blessings, not your problems.

Like other Boston victims who wrote books, starred in movies, and started foundations, Gregory started his own organization. Rebekahs Angels provides mental health care to children and families suffering from trauma.

His foundation along with others like the Martin Richard Foundation and the JP and Paul Nordens A Leg Forever Foundation will sponsor tomorrow’s marathon runners.

Although Gregory named her new prosthetic Carmen Sandiego because of all the traveling she plans to do with it, the timing won’t allow her to run on her own.

Shell will once again be at the finish line with Noah, now 15, and her daughter, Ryleigh, 7, cheering on her husband as he tackles Heartbreak Hill in his honour.

Like her mother, Ryleigh is no stranger to endurance events. Born premature, she spent nearly a month in neonatal intensive care—26.2 days to be exact. Same as standard marathon mileage. She’s as tough as nails. It’s in his DNA.

Sometimes, Gregory said, the most broken parts of our lives lead to the most beautiful chapters.

Senior Writer JT Wilcox can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332 or jt.wilcox@thevillagesmedia.com.