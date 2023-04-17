Entertainment
Hollywood writers vote on whether or not to give negotiators the power to call a strike
LOS ANGELES, USA Hollywood TV and film writers wrap up a critical vote this week as they push media companies to raise pay or face a strike that would disrupt an industry recovering from the pandemic and under pressure to make streaming more profitable.
Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiators have called on the roughly 11,500 members to be given the power to call a strike after May Day if contract talks break down. Voting closes on Monday, April 17, and the tally is expected to be released shortly thereafter.
The vote to authorize the strike aims to mount pressure on companies such as Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Walt Disney Co DIS.N and to convince them to raise the wages of writers, who say their remuneration has suffered at because of the streaming revolution, which resulted in shorter TV seasons and lower residual payments.
“We feel like we’ve been undervalued for years,” said John August, a screenwriter who sits on the Guild’s bargaining committee.
A prolonged strike could be costly.
The last WGA strike, in 2007 and 2008, lasted 100 days. Television networks aired reruns and more reality shows, while the cost to California’s economy was estimated at $2.1 billion, according to the Milken Institute. Most television and film writers live in Los Angeles or New York.
Studios don’t want another disruption, especially after COVID-19 shut down production worldwide for months.
Film and television work has rebounded, but cinema attendance remains below pre-pandemic levels, despite blockbusters such as Avatar: The Way of the Water. The broadcast industry is also struggling as viewers and advertising dollars migrate to streaming.
August said writers believe now is a good time to push for higher salaries as media companies struggle to strike the right balance between expenses and streaming profits.
“Now is the time to really have a conversation about how we’re doing television right now and making sure writers are getting paid properly,” August said.
Payment, writing rooms and AI
The WGA is calling for increases in minimum wages as well as changes in practices that reduce wages, such as smaller “mini-rooms” of writers hired before production.
Half of TV series writers now work for minimum wage, up from a third in the 2013-2014 season, according to Guild statistics. The median salary of scribes at the senior writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the past decade.
Sources close to the studios counter that budgets are tight at a time when Wall Street wants to see profits from multi-billion dollar streaming investments that are depleting balance sheets.
Disney, for example, is laying off 7,000 people as it tries to cut costs by $5.5 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.O, created by a recent merger, recently announced that it will revamp its streaming efforts as it seeks profitability.
Writers also have more opportunities than ever to find work, with a record 599 scripted shows released in 2022. Residuals paid out to television writers hit an all-time high of $493.6 million in 2021.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Comcast CorpCMCSA.O, Disney, Warner Bros, Netflix and others, said in a statement that it is committed to “reaching a mutually beneficial agreement “.
“We’re optimistic about our ability to overcome this,” Warner Bros. Discovery managing director David Zaslav said at a recent press conference, but added, “We’re assuming the worst from a commercial. We have prepared. We have a lot of content that has been produced.
Another problem is the emergence of artificial intelligence. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers’ previous work. Writers also want to make sure they aren’t being asked to rewrite draft scripts created by the AI.
A strike authorization does not mean that a work stoppage will occur. In 2017, WGA members authorized a strike but struck a deal hours before the writers headed to the picket lines.
If a strike is called, audiences will first see the impact on late-night talk shows, which use writing teams to write topical jokes. Daytime soap operas would be next. Many comedies and dramas are filmed months in advance, giving them a longer lead time before new episodes end.
Films are written at least two years in advance so that short-term releases in theaters are not affected. Rappler.com
