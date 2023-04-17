The Rubigo case inspires law reform in Hollywood!

After an accident on the set of Rust in 2021 caused the death of the film Halyna Hutchins, the debate over the use of guns in Hollywood has intensified, as people question whether they are really necessary. use or whether CGI technology tools could be used to minimize the dangers.

And because according to the investigation that the authorities conducted, they know that the case was established by negligence and chaos in the production. This happened because Alec Balduino was charged with murder and assistant director David Hall was sentenced to probation for not carefully checking weapons before starting rehearsal. Live not how to put the trigger.

The situation could have been avoided, as Hollywood’s major studios and artists’ unions reached a near-compromise to reform California laws to enforce safety rules on film sets. And here I tell you how the industry will be legal!

Unions demand few security measures

Since there are currently no safety rules for the use of firearms within the film industry, and the authorities have no means of controlling them, the problem has been demonstrated for several colleges after the fatal accident on the set of Rust. For this reason, they have required for a year that the training of weapons and people who work with weapons be an essential requirement before they can set a stage.

According to Variety, this will only be the first step in bringing back negligence in the film industry, since the unions say that, to save costs, they prefer to hire studious people with no experience and do not want to train them, even if they negotiate terms. able to endanger the lives of others.

The accident on the set of Rust caused various Hollywood departments to launch more labor rights, when it became clear that there had been instances of individual disputes which had led to dark hours, long working hours, strikes and problems with union members because it happened. He said people like Anna Gutirrez Reed, who was responsible for providing weapons in the statute, did not perform well in the demands of their jobs.

Instead, Gutierrez Reed is accused of accidentally loading a live ammunition into Baldwin’s gun. During investigations on the set of Rust, the actor never pulled the trigger, but in the most recent investigation, the move was found to involve the gun.

Hollywood unions have argued that today there are no education, training or qualification requirements that compel people to work in gun control. And for example, before working with Rust, Gutierrez Reed had only held a similar job before and probably had no formal training.

Image: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

Will the new measures be enough?

Since the Rust affair, Hollywood studios have not placed themselves publicly in the use of firearms. But artists like director Rawson Marshall, director of Red Notice, use guns “help artists to act differently”, while Chad Stahelski said “there’s no real reason to have guns on set and put other people’s lives in danger”.

However, they agree that unions should be better regulated in the law on the use of firearms and that the government must create a law that supports the people. Likewise, they also require that there is a security officer who is fully responsible for suspending production until the optimal production conditions begin.

However, formal rules must be set aside as Hollywood studios and unions must come to another agreement. After the Rust case, Dave Cortes, a California senator, introduced a bill earlier this year with a series of homework assignments for movie theaters to follow.

But contrary to union demands, Cortesius’ proposal does not include a requirement to have chief executives for suspension purposes, but rather insists that the form of “safety adviser” and “assessment of risks” or before production. to help identify potential issues in the film’s kill. However, this law will only cover projects funded by the State of California.

The lack of clarity in the case of Rust was undoubtedly one of the most prominent examples of the problems that many people working in Hollywood cinema, while working long hours and few benefits experienced by hundreds of workers , highlighted. Therefore, the new bill is the first step towards improving conditions in the film industry.