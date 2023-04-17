Mario is at the top of the charts again; Beau Afraid Wins in Limited Daily Press





The movie Super Mario Bros. marked the second-best weekend ever for an animated film in North American theaters with $87 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Universal’s home version has fallen 41% since its record-breaking opening weekend. With $94 million in international screenings, Mario’s worldwide total now stands at $678 million, overtaking Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to become the biggest movie of 2023 in just two weekends. There aren’t enough adjectives to describe the enormity of this box office performance, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comsore. For most blockbusters, second weekends are typically down around 60%, which makes Marios 41% particularly noteworthy. According to Comscore, only a handful of movies that opened over $100 million had fewer drops, including Shrek 2, Frozen 2, 2002’s Spider-Man, The Force Awakens and 2016’s The Jungle Book. To the casual observer, that might not seem like a big deal, but it’s an important metric, Dergarabedian said. It’s the biggest indicator of the audience’s love for the film. Mario faced little major competition this weekend, even with a slew of new domestic releases including “Renfield, The Popes Exorcist, “Mafia Mamma,” and the animated “Suzume.” There are still two weekends until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is flying into theaters to kick off the summer movie season. Sony and Screen Gems rated R The Exorcist of the Popes starring Russell Crowe as the late Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Diocese of Rome from 1986 until his death at age 91 in 2016. It grossed around 9 .2 million from 3,178 locations. Third place went to John Wick: Chapter 4 in its fourth weekend with $7.9 million. The Lionsgate action shot has now grossed over $160.1 million domestically. Universals Renfield, the supernatural thriller starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the title character, opened in fourth place with $7.8 million. Some have wondered if Renfield and The Popes Exorcist opening on the same weekend in both R-rated and similar genres hurt the films. But Dergarabedian said while audiences may be similar, these films are shown for more than one weekend. Ben Afflecks Air Origin Story Jordan Air rounded out the top five, grossing $7.7 million in its second weekend to bring its total domestic revenue to $33.3 million. The Suzume anime, rated PG by Makoto Shinkais, released domestically by Sony with dubbed and subtitled versions available, opened in 2,170 theaters and grossed around $5 million in ticket sales. A24 also debuted at four theaters in New York and Los Angeles where it grossed $320,396 over the weekend, with many screenings selling out. The director’s 3-hour odyssey of horror favorites Hereditary and Midsommar goes nationwide on Friday. Beaus nearly $81,000 on average per screen is as remarkable as Mario’s slim drop, Dergarabedian said, and is taking place in a market with options for all types of moviegoers. It’s one of the most diverse lineups of films I’ve seen on the marquee in years, rivaling any streaming service in depth and breadth of content, Dergarabedian said. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $87 million. 2. The Popes Exorcist, $9.2 million. 3. John Wick: Chapter 4, $7.9 million. Day shift Days of the week Start your morning with today’s local news 4. Renfield, $7.8 million. 5. Air, $7.7 million. 6. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, $7.4 million. 7. Suzume, $5 million. 8. Mafia Mom, $2 million. 9. Scream VI, $1.5 million. 10. Infamous $1.3 million.

