Dua Lipa wore a practical denim dress with a slit





Canadian tuxedos have remained on the periphery of what’s been happening for years, with celebrities such as Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle slowly bringing the denim-on-denim look to the fore. While all-denim outfits usually consist of jeans and a chambray top, fashion girls and stars have given it a whole new meaning this year. Dakota Johnson wore a three-piece denim ensemble, including a cropped bustier, at Sundance, and Julia Fox, always ready to play with the material, donned a dress made entirely of denim belts. All that to say, all-over-denim in Spring 2023 is all about thinking outside the box. Fortunately, Dua Lipa showed us how to do it in the most convenient way.

Dua made denim: say it five times faster. The pop star posted a photo of herself wearing a long denim dress with a practically sky-high slit on Instagram this week. There was a lot to figure out how sexy she was, but in this post, the singer gave us a masterclass in simplifying one of the season’s hottest trends. She opted for a single maxi dress, as opposed to a convoluted layering of denim pieces, and her look was somehow both timeless and on-trend. To help you shop the style, I’ve found nine similar pieces you can buy from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Madewell, with prices starting at just $31.





Kurakis long denim dress is an easy and affordable way to try out the trend, available on Amazon for just $39. You can create the signature Duas slit with the front button closure, which lets you play with how much skin you want to show. This guitar pick is made from a blend of tencel and cotton, which provides great softness. According a customerthe fabric is amazing and it fits well, with another explaining that it’s perfect for dressing up and down.

Amazon



buy now: $39; amazon.com

Wash Lab denim dress at Nordstrom features a waistband that cinches the waist and a raw hem, giving it both a flattering fit and a worn-in look. Like the Duas dress, it features long sleeves with a button closure at the cuff and vertical folded seams that give the dress a structured look. And while it’s designed to look stiff, this pick is made with a stretchy fabric blend that includes both rayon and spandex.

Nordström



buy now: $168; nordstrom.com

Reformations Amory Midi Dress also features visible seams, creating an almost pleated illusion, while offering something a little more summer-ready. The tank-style dress can easily be paired with an oversized blazer (or a denim jacket if you’re really ready to lean into the Canadian tuxedo look), or worn as is in the warmer months, giving it a portability all year round.

Reformation



buy now: $218; thereformation.com

Shop more Dua-inspired denim styles below.

banana republic



buy now: $56 (originally $140); bananarepublic.com

free people



buy now: $169; freepeople.com

Nordström



buy now: $118; nordstrom.com

