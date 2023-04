Love is Blind (and Overdue) as Netflix’s First Live Reunion Show Delayed

Love_Is_Blind_S4_E8_00_17_38_14R – Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX Love is blind, and apparently sometimes very, very late. A one-of-a-kind live reunion special for season four of the hit reality series was supposed to kick off on Sunday evening, but as excited viewers tuned in, they instead encountered a technical glitch letting them know the telecast was underway. . late. Subscribers would have been greeted with the message: Pardon the interruption. Had difficulty playing Netflix. Please check your internet connection and try again. As of press time, the reunion was over an hour late with no signs of an imminent start. More from Rolling Stone Netflix gave a handful of updates throughout the night, at one point writing Love Islate and promising the show would start around 8:15 p.m. instead of the scheduled 8 p.m. time. However, that hour has come and gone with frustrated viewers waiting for updates on every Love is blind couple. Meanwhile, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared an Instagram video attempting to explain the delay. Apparently all of you broke the internet to see this meeting! So were ready to roll. We just have to understand that. Made everything work. We don’t ask anyone questions until we’re broadcasting live to your living rooms, to your phones, to your tablets, whatever you’re watching. I promise we’ll save all the tea for you. The cast members couldn’t help but laugh at the situation, with Marshall Glaze joking that he was trying to fix the problem himself. I try everyone, he tweeted. And of course, (rightly) frustrated viewers talked about the lag on social media. Throughout the ordeal, hashtags like GET IT TOGETHER, WTF Netflix and #loveislate started trending on Twitter. The story continues Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referenced a scene from the LiB finale, writing, Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her. Netflix, you have 34 minutes before Succession And Barry take away all the momentum you’ve built for this reunion, awkward, one viewer wrote. The Sunday evening meeting was to introduce the couples of Love is blind fourth season. Three of the five couples Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski said yes and were legally wed in the final. Meanwhile, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden and Jackelina Jackie Bonds and Glaze chose not to get married. The best of Rolling Stone Click here to read the full article.

