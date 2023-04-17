“Black History Month is an insult” – The Hollywood Reporter





Morgan Freeman, a Hollywood legend in more ways than one, explains how he found his place as an actor amid the civil rights movement and why it’s an ‘insult’ to the black history of be just one month every year. During an interview with The Sunday Timespublished online on Saturday, the Now you see me The actor said that while he attributes his career to courage and luck, he also attributes the changes in America. “When I was growing up, there was no ‘me’ in movies,” he said. “If there was a black man in a movie, he was funny. Until Sidney Poitier came along and gave young people like me the idea that ‘OK, yes, I can do it. Freeman went on to become an Oscar-winning actor, starring in a multitude of films, including Million dollar baby, Invictus, The black Knight, Se7fr, Driving Miss Daisy and more recently, A good personalongside Florence Pugh. Throughout his decades-long career, Freeman has already addressed racism in industry and society. When The Sunday Times asked him about comments he made in 2005 during an interview with SCS‘ Mike Wallace, where he said the only way to help stop racism was to stop talking about it, he replied: ‘Two things I can say publicly that I don’t like. The Month of Black history is an insult Are you going to relegate my history to a month? He continued, “Also, ‘African American’ is an insult. I do not subscribe to this title. Black people have had different titles since the n-word and I don’t know how these things have such a hold, but everyone uses ‘African American’. What does this really mean? Most black people in this part of the world are bastards. And you say Africa as if it were a country when it is a continent, like Europe. He added that people would talk about Irish-Americans or Italian-Americans, but not Euro-Americans. Another actor who has been a force to be reckoned with in the industry is Denzel Washington. He is a friend of Freeman, who is also “very envious” of the career of the Remember the titans star has built. When the The angel has fallen The actor was asked about a statement Washington made, saying, “I’m very proud to be black, but black isn’t all I am,” Freeman replied, “Totally agree. You don’t can’t define me that way. While there continue to be fights for justice and people’s rights across the country, Freeman added that right now there has been a shift in the industry. “Everyone is involved now,” he explained. “Everyone. LGBTQ, Asians, Blacks, Whites, interracial marriages, interracial relationships. All represented. You see them all on screen now and that’s a huge leap.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/morgan-freeman-talks-race-black-history-month-1235376230/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related