The movie Super Mario Bros. aim for the stars





Few fictional characters are as recognizable as Mario, the face of gaming giant Nintendo. The Illumination animators carried a heavy weight as they attempted to bring everyone's favorite plumber to the big screen for the first time since 1993. Their finished product, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," didn't is by no means perfect, but it's a fun ride for audiences of all ages. While originally criticized for its voice cast lacking Italian-American representation, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" delivers strong voice acting performance across the board. However, Chris Pratt's portrayal of Mario doesn't come off as a stereotype, and he does an admirable job portraying the character. Illumination made a risky decision by casting A-list actors like Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy over traditional voice actors. However, this choice is paid. Each cast member skillfully embodies their character. No in-depth knowledge of the Mario universe is necessary to enjoy the film, allowing anyone to follow the escapades through the Mushroom Kingdom. Nonetheless, the characters feel like true renditions of their video game counterparts, but sometimes the film illuminates new sides of the iconic characters. For example, seeing Bowser practice his routine for proposing to Princess Peach is a great comedic moment, showing a lighter side of the typically dark character. The movie still retains an atmosphere reminiscent of its gaming counterparts. For example, the colorful visuals and cartoony settings echo "Super Mario Odyssey" and other Mario games. Along with well-known songs from the game's soundtracks, Illumination has sprinkled in famous pop hits for comedic effect. AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" in particular complements the film's main go-kart sequence perfectly, with the rock track juxtaposed with the goofy on-screen antics. The comedy is clearly the film's main draw. Luckily, it mostly delivers on that front – although most of the jokes are aimed at younger audiences. However, the emphasis on comedy prevents the film from developing a complex and layered story. That doesn't preclude the fun, since the plot isn't the main draw. Yet other animated films marketed for children such as "Up" have managed to present a deeper meaning. While "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" touches on themes like brotherhood and meeting expectations, it does so on a forgettable surface level. The lackluster pacing certainly hampered plot development, with the running time under an hour and a half. The film doesn't drag on, but it doesn't have time to flesh out its characters either. However, a post-credits scene indicates that a sequel may soon enter development – beloved characters like Yoshi or King Boo who weren't in this film may make appearances later. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" provides what one expects from a Mario movie, but not much more. The massive appeal of this film allowed it to become the biggest animated film launch ever, grossing $678 million in 11 days. Nintendo is now poised for success by launching new cinematic projects based on one of its most beloved franchises.

