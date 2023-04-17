Toni Collette: I can’t commit to doing porn! | Entertainment





Toni Collette can’t commit to doing porn. The hereditary Oscar-nominated actress, 50, joked that adult entertainment is the kind of film she’s not ready to tackle while discussing her new film Mafia Mamma, in which she plays an American who discovers that her late grandfather’s dying wish was for her to fill her shoes in Italy as a godfather-style godfather. Toni, who announced in December that she was breaking up with her 20-year-old partner Dave Galafassi, told Page Six when cheekily asked if she’d taken the role if the gangster flick turned out to be rated X: I don’t care what genre I work in, but I really can’t commit to doing porn. This is where the responsibility ends! Toni added that the script for Mafia Mamma came to him out of the blue, adding: It sounded too good to be true, set in Rome, but reading it I devoured it. I laughed at my a** off. It was like a golden nugget that I just wanted to share with the world. The mother-of-two, who had daughter Sage, 15, and son Arlo, 11, with musician Dave, 44, said of filming in Italy: I spent a lot of time there , and to say that I had to live there for a few months and the work and daily life experience was honestly a life changing dream. It was such a gift and a total joy from start to finish. It’s really difficult to make a film, to line everything up. It’s a miracle they’re ever done, let alone liberated, let alone celebrated. I’m so proud of it. It means so much to me. It wasn’t just a career highlight; it was a highlight of my life, a deeply joyful experience. Toni recently spoke to Glamor magazine about her tough personality on the big screen, saying people don’t give a fuck about me. She added that she learned to take care of me pretty well and suffered from rage, especially because of the way women are treated in society. Toni told Glamor when asked if she had experienced sexism at work: I think people don’t give a fuck about me. I mean, listen, I have. Everyone has had an experience here or there. But ultimately, I think I take pretty good care of myself and people just wouldn’t go there. I feel lucky that way. I was recently watching The United States of Tara (the 2009 comedy series which sees Toni play a suburban mother who switches between multiple identities, including a loud, sweary man called Buck) with my 11-year-old son, and he couldn’t not believe that I was playing a guy. And he kept repeating: My name is Buck and I’m going to fuck you the wrong way! And I said to myself, it’s a part that lives in me!

