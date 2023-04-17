Bollywood stars attend politician Baba Siddique’s lavish iftar party in Mumbai





Indian politician Baba Siddique’s annual iftar party is known to be an affair of Bollywood stars and other celebrities and this year was no different. Held at the five-star Taj Lands hotel in Mumbai on Sunday, the luxury meeting was hosted by Siddique, a former member of the Legislative Assembly alongside his son, Zeeshan Siddique. Actor Salman Khan, who looked dapper in a black Pathani suit, was present with several members of his family, including his father Salim, brother Sohail and sisters Alvira and Arpita. Khan’s co-stars in his upcoming film, Someone’s brother, someone’s life, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal also attended the lavish iftar. Both Hegde and Gill were dressed in ethnic Indian clothing. Arpita Khan arrived at the scene with her husband Aayush Sharma, who was wearing a mid-length gray kurta. Elsewhere, actress and politician Urmila Matondkar was spotted with her husband, businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir. A host of other stars who showed up for the party included Emraan Hashmi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri, Suniel Shetty and Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister. Actress and entrepreneur Preity Zinta wore a bright yellow Indian suit for the occasion, while Chunky Panday showed up in jeans and a sky blue short-sleeved shirt. Model Gauhar Khan and her husband, social media designer Zaid Darbar, were also in attendance. Another couple who attended the iftar were Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, who looked chic in a floral white pantsuit and styled their hair in a low bun. Other popular couples who attended the event included Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as well as Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. Actors weren’t the only ones attending iftar. Music personalities MC Stan and Anshul Garg were also seen at the Mumbai hotel, as were top producer Ramesh Taurani and director David Dhawan. Siddique’s annual iftar party returned last year, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the SRA real estate scam and other allegations leveled against the former politician, his party has become something of a red carpet event with Bollywood’s brightest stars on the guest list. Updated: April 17, 2023, 08:12

