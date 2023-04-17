I would love to work in Bollywood again: Sajal Aly

Actor Sajal Aly, who wins hearts with his performance in Nadeem Baig’s Kuch Ankahi currently reveals that she misses working in Bollywood. The 29-year-old actor, who worked with the late actor Sridevi in ​​the 2017 film Momwants to work in Bollywood again and wonders when political borders will stop interfering with art – especially between India and Pakistan.

While Aly did not work in Bollywood after his first film Momshe managed to find a way to continue her relationship with India by working with Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Shabana Azmi on her first international film, What does love have to do with it?. The romantic comedy starring Lily James and Emma Thompson shines a light on cross-cultural conflict through the concept of arranged marriage in the age of Tinder.

Speaking of once again working with artists across the border, Aly said Hindustan time that everything felt like home. “It was a dream moment come true for me. Unmein is a dream, there is a lot of happiness in the body (they have this familiarity, a sense of belonging that is very calming),” she said.

THE Sinf-e-Aahan The actor further added that she is looking forward to working in India and has been saying that for a while now. “I would love to work in India again. But I dont know when. Let’s see what the future holds for me. I’ve been talking about it for years and years. I don’t think politics should come between the art and the artist. And I hope that this wall, this border between Pakistan and India will come down soon,” she exclaimed.

For Aly, memories of Bollywood are directly linked to his work with Sridevi on the thriller Mom. She revealed that just like the title of the film, the late actor was nothing less than a mother to her and they shared a very close emotional bond.

“I was very close to Sridevi ji. She left us very quickly unfortunately. I never really talked about her and my relationship. But I must say that it is really a shame that we as artists are stuck in the tensions between the two countries,” she lamented.

“Our work suffers (Our job suffers the most.) When I worked in Bollywood, I had a lot of love and respect, which I hold dear to this day,” Aly added, saying she even had a close connection. with Sridevi’s daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor. .

Remembering Sridevi and the memories she made with her, Aly shared that she wanted to have a home in India because Mr India the actor made it feel like family. “I think I should have a home in India because she was so close to me. She was like my mother. It wasn’t just a working relationship that we had. It was something more than that “, she said.

Aly also revealed that her late mother Rahat also left her. Mom co-starred. “She met my mother when she came to India while I was filming for Mom. Before the film was released, my mother left us and then after a few months, Sridevi ji really left us. It was a very emotional bond, we used to talk on the phone for hours, and she was guiding me just like her daughter, she said.

“I really miss her,” Aly concluded.

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.