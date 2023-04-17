“Call the Midwife” recap: season 12, episode 5

Call the midwife East available for streaming For a limited time. Recap it previous episode And other seasons.

There is a lot of extra work at the clinic and at the Nonnatus House. Nonnatus’ autoclave is broken, so the nurses have to boil all of their instruments by hand to sterilize them. Fortunately, Sister Monica Joan can help.

At the clinic, Tim no longer helps: he has taken paid employment washing housebound people for the local council, much to the disapproval of Miss Higgins and Shelagh. And Dr. Turner has given Shelagh a day off: she’s stressed out about everything she has to do, especially after the sudden death of the family bunny.

Yet babies must be born. Sister Julienne bears a daughter to young Jill, who was expelled by her mother when she became pregnant by West Indian Spencer Wray. Jill’s mother didn’t want a black baby in her house. Spencer’s mother, Florence, has taken in Jill and she comforts Jill during the home birth. Jill plans to marry Spencer as soon as possible.

But Spencer is acting weird, especially around her newborn daughter, and seems to hear voices. Florence is worried and wants him to see a minister, so Nancy gives her Cyril’s address – on the condition that she also schedules a medical appointment for Spencer. Florence agrees, but she doesn’t want anyone else to know.

Matthew’s father seems more interested in upsetting his son than taking care of him. He is out of the hospital and wants to visit Poplar. As he and Matthew drive through the borough, he remembers it and says he wants to sell the buildings the family owns there. Matthews argues that they should instead invest more in the community. His father replies that Matthew can be idealistic because he has never worked a hard day in his life.

So Matthew leaves and finds a job with Tim as a bath attendant – only for ten days. The two lug water tanks and gear up the stairs, wash people who haven’t bathed in years, and listen to their stories.

They accidentally knock on the Barkelys’ door at one point and find Annette and Pete dancing with a group of children – they watch other families’ children with their own daughter when they can, as they both love children. Annette has heart disease and has been advised not to get pregnant again, but she and Pete have not done well with birth control. She avoided her appointment with the cardiologist at the hospital because she doesn’t want to be lectured.

However, Dr. Turner and Miss Higgins know she missed her appointment and are willing to visit her to encourage her to go. But she first comes to the clinic, after having had a bout of fatigue at the market. Violet sits her in a chair and then sends her to the clinic, where Dr. Turner suggests she stay in the hospital until she has her baby, but bureaucracy gets in the way and she has to stay at the clinic while waiting for the hospital, for now.

Florence is also waiting for a psychiatrist to visit her son. Despite Dr. Turner’s best efforts, he can’t get one out for another week or two. But Spencer is getting worse and not sleeping, so she visits Cyril and Mrs. Wallace, who also advise her to see a doctor. In the meantime, Cyril agrees to visit Spencer at home – he is afraid to leave the apartment.

Annette is afraid to leave the clinic for the hospital, even though she shows signs of early labor, but Dr. Turner insists. The cardiologist will supervise her delivery, which will take place in a way that minimizes Annette’s stress. Nurse Crane stays with Annette through it all, and her son is successfully delivered by vacuum.

Meanwhile, Pete attended a “Men’s Health” conference led by Dr. Turner and Sister Veronica, in which they presented the new vasectomy procedure. Annette was lucky in this birth, but may not be so again, so Pete will have a vasectomy.

Cyril visits the Wray apartment and finds Spencer guarding the newborn, claiming she is a demon. He fidgets and throws a vase at Cyril, who ushers the women into the hallway and closes the door while staying inside. Matthew, washing someone in the hallway with Tim, comes to see what’s going on and calls the police.

Cyril tries to talk to Spencer, then grabs the baby while he’s distracted and pushes him down the hall, closing the door again. Spencer stabs Cyril with scissors, and he backs off, shutting Spencer down again. Tim comes and assures Cyril that the injury didn’t affect anything vital and that he will live, while Matthew goes inside and fights Spencer to the ground. The police arrive and handcuff him, with everyone pleading with them not to hurt Spencer.

Dr. Turner arrives at the police station to find Spencer screaming in a cell and sedates him. He now realizes that Spencer has schizophrenia. Florence stands outside the station in the rain, sobbing. Jill arrives with her baby and stands with Florence, holding an umbrella above them. Dr. Turner commits Spencer to an asylum, much to his chagrin.

When Cyril comes home from the hospital, he tells Violet and Reggie that he wishes Lucille were here. They arrange a phone call to Jamaica, and Cyril is ecstatic – until he learns that Lucille is working there and agrees to stay for another six months. She didn’t tell him any of this. He worries that she was never happy in their marriage. But her sadness doesn’t stop her from visiting Spencer in the asylum.

Jill decides that she will stay with Florence and that they will forge their difficult path together, even if Spencer spends her life in an asylum. Florence took her in when her own mother chased her away.

Matthew’s father visits again and says he’s going to sell the family buildings in Poplar; they don’t make financial sense. Matthew is upset and tells his father that he’s learning what it’s like to have to live off the kindness of others in his job as a bath attendant. Sometimes life is more than just investing money, he tells his father.

Her father later calls Trixie because he is not feeling well. She helps and encourages him to open up to Matthew and tell him he’s grateful – but Matthew’s father says he can’t and asks Trixie to do it for him. Perhaps he himself would have looked more like Matthew if he had had more time.

Trixie later hears a noise coming from the bathroom and finds Matthew’s father on the floor, dead from an embolism. As she sits with Matthew in Nonnatus’ chapel after breaking the news to her, he thanks her for all she has done.

The Turners have their own little family drama. Shelagh has missed her period and is convinced she is pregnant, much to her surprise and fear. She’s tired, she doesn’t know if the house is big enough, if she can take care of another child. She doesn’t want it.

The morning the Turners are due to get her pregnancy test results, however, she has her period — she might even be going through menopause. She is both relieved and sad.

The Board of Health continues to investigate Nonnatus’ autonomy, and its chairman, Threapwood, gets a lot more information than he had hoped for when he walks into Nonnatus and finds Fred fixing the autoclave. Fred tells him about Matthew’s financial support of the institution.

Threapwood calls Sister Julienne into her office and lists all the irregularities and problems with Nonnatus and Dr. Turner’s clinic. Nonnatus House will lose its independent status and operate under the Health Council – and all midwives will be its employees.