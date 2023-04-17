Jazzy B calls Bollywood ‘unprofessional’ in viral video, says ‘they don’t even tell you…’

While many artists are enthusiastic about working in Bollywood, there are exceptions like Jazzy B, who does not share the same enthusiasm. In a recent interview, the singer opened up about his views on Bollywood, calling it a very unprofessional industry.

Although Jazzy B has been associated with Bollywood films like Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend and Rush in the past, he has kept his distance from the industry in recent years. In an old interview that has gone viral, he shares his thoughts on Bollywood. The Indian-Canadian singer has opened up about his absence from Bollywood for the past few years, citing sour experiences with the industry’s unpredictable and unprofessional work structure. He shared instances where people approached him and recorded a dummy version of his work, promising to provide updates later, but instead used the dummy version as the final product. It happened many times, not just once or twice, he said. The singer has now made the decision to lend his voice only to the Bollywood songs he produces. As a result, the frequency of his songs has dropped significantly in recent years.

It took me 30 years to make a name for myself. And in Bollywood, there were instances where I did a few songs and they didn’t even tell me when it was coming out or the music was even finished,” he said, adding, “I did Dil Luteya because it’s the same team as TIPS, so I knew what they were going to do. I’m glad it’s the same team. But I told them, if you want Jazzy B, I’m going to produce for you and give it to you. I want to want a song, redo it and ruin the song.”

In 2020 his song Dil Luteya was recreated as Gaallan Kardi with Jyotica Tangri and Mumzy Stranger for Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala with Jawaani Jaaneman. Before that, his track Ajj Singh Garjega was featured in Kesari in 2019.

