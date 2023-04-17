Unlike Free Willy, Tamed Animal Releases Don’t Have a Hollywood Ending

animal rights AActivists rejoiced last week when the Miami Seaquarium, a marine park, announced it would release its killer whale into a marine enclosure off the coast of Washington state. But unlike Save Willythis story is unlikely to have a Hollywood ending.

Animal rights activists, who generally oppose zoos and aquariums, have argued that animals such as killer whales should be released into the wild or, at a minimum, into an enclosure away from the public that functions as a home. of transition. It’s an appealing sentiment that tugs at the heartstrings. But the challenges are immense.

Returning an orca to the wild has been attempted once before. The 1993 movie Save Willy inspired animal advocates to search for the return of Keiko, the whale featured in the film, to the North Atlantic, where he was taken in 1979.

The activists’ efforts were successful. Millions of dollars were raised and Keiko was moved from a marine park in Mexico to an aquarium in Oregon to prepare. After two years, he was flown to Iceland in a military plane and placed in a sea pen later to be released into the open sea.

Unfortunately, Keiko did not do well in her new surroundings. He never joined a group of wild orcs and continually sought out humans. After all, humans had showered him with attention and food for years. As a result, Keiko sadly died in a remote cove in Norway from pneumonia. His release was widely recognized as a failure.

Nature is not Disney. Transplanting an animal from a zoo or aquarium into the wild is like abandoning your dog in Yellowstone Park. He is not equipped to survive.

And while seaside enclosures resemble life in an aquarium or marine park where animals are watched over and fed by humans, there are additional challenges to animal welfare. For one thing, the water is unfiltered. Oil from boats, sewage, chemical runoff and other pollutants can flow into the enclosures. The same is true for pathogens against which whales and dolphins are not immune.

The nets in these enclosures can also tear easily, providing an opening for animals to leave or for other animals to enter. This is a strategy that needs to be reviewed.

Indiscriminately releasing killer whales into the wild is irresponsible and dangerous, said Mark Simmons, a marine mammal expert who worked on the Keikos release and is the book’s author. Kill Keiko.

Activists who promote the liberation of animals from human care often note that killer whales can swim hundreds of miles a day in the wild, or that elephants can cover tens of miles a day over distances they cannot cover. at a marine facility or zoo. This is used as evidence that zoological facilities cannot meet the needs of animals.

But in fact, it is proof to the contrary. Wild animals travel great distances in search of scarce food or to avoid predators. If you didn’t live in modern America, you could also walk miles and miles every day to achieve food and water behavior similar to that of our hunter-gatherer ancestors.

Just as modern life offers people, the animals in care do not face the same pressures they would face in the wild. They have all the food they need, as well as shelter, protection from other animals, and constant attention and care.

And as Keiko showed, they learn to love and rely on him.

Animal rights activists who want to free animals from zoos and aquariums are blinded by an ideological belief that wild animals belong to nature. They miss the big picture: Animals in zoos and aquariums are no wilder than your pet cat.

Zoos and aquariums no longer capture wild animals. Instead, they use breeding programs, which also ensure a safe population of near-extinct species in the wild. Later, the hatchlings from these programs could be reintroduced to the oceans, jungles and other wild habitats.

Compared to radical animal rights activists, zookeepers, trainers, veterinarians, technicians and others who deal directly with animals are more credible animal advocates. They provide five star care to the animals under their care. And the educational and conservation benefits of zoos are well established.

If you were a whale or dolphin that moved to a water park, wouldn’t you rather retire in Miami?

Will Coggin is CEO of Humane Watch.