Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am April 17, 2023
Transcript of latest Bollywood news today at 11.30 am April 17, 2023
Let’s start with our main story. Politician Baba Siddique hosted his grand Iftaar party on Sunday, April 16 at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, and the whos who of the Hindi film industry graced the event. Siddique is known to host the Iftaar party every year during Ramadan, and top stars including Salman Khan attend the event. This year, the Iftaar party saw Salman, Salim Khan, Pooja Hegde, Urmila Matondkar, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Subhash Ghai and Ramesh Taurani among others. The Siddiques Iftaar party has been a memorable affair over the years. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who had spinoffs in 2008, reunited at the Siddiques Iftaar party in 2013.
Meanwhile, actor Pooja Hegde believes in learning and growing from your mistakes and says “success and failure are part of the process of an acting journey.” In 2022, Hegde, who has parallel careers in the Southern and Hindi film industries, released four releases with Prabhas star Radhe Shyam, Telugu actor Acharya with Chiranjeevi, Tamil film, Beast with Vijay and the Hindi feature film directed by Ranveer Singh Cirkus. Except for Beast, the other films did not do well at the box office. Pooja, who will next star alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, told PTI in an interview, “As actors, we should be allowed to fail. If I don’t make a few mistakes, I won’t. won’t grow.”
Palak Tiwari is set to make her Hindi film debut with Salman Khans Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but she’s no stranger to the paparazzi. Palak shot to fame after appearing in Harrdy Sandhus Bijlee Bijlee’s music video. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Palak said: I don’t see a lot of people talking and acknowledging how much the paparazzi do for us. Everyone is going to complain about them and I understand that. I totally get that, but you need them too, they make you relevant. In the past, many stars like Jaya Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have had difficult interactions with photographers.
Let’s move on. The first preview of filmmaker Anurag Kashyaps’ Kennedy movie has been released. The film, which stars Sunny Leone and Rahut Bhat in the lead roles, will be shown in the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. From the images released by Zee Studios, the character of Leones looks like a wealthy woman, while the character of Bhats is dark and intense. He is seen pointing his gun at someone and has a menacing expression on his face as he stands in a dimly lit room. The production house captioned the first look, Cannes is better! Featuring Kennedy’s first look.”
Actor Vidyut Jammwal has unveiled the first preview of his upcoming movie IB 71, which will hit theaters nationwide on May 12. The spy thriller is directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, best known for the 2017 national award-winning war film Ghazi. Jammwal shared the first poster and a teaser for the film on his social media. He wrote on Twitter – “Top secret is now out! Introducing IB71’s top secret mission in India that won us the 1971 war.” Also starring Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa, IB 71 is the first project to come out of Jammwals’ production banner, Action Hero Films. The film is also supported by Bhushan Kumars T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Abbas Sayyed.
Meanwhile, actor Alaya F has recently given notable performances with films like Freddy and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. However, she was surprised when Priyanka Chopra picked her as the one with the potential to be Bollywood’s next superstar. Asked about the compliment, Alaya told The Indian Express, “It was surreal. To be appreciated and praised by the one you looked up to and looked up to. It was so exciting. I thought my heart was going to explode.” -insiders, during a recent interaction at South by Southwest 2023, Priyanka was asked about Bollywood’s next superstar. The actor named Alaya F, added that she stands out for her unique perspective.
Filmmaker Karan Johar used his Instagram handle to praise the recently released web series Jubilee. The Amazon Prime Video show, featuring Aparshakti Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Wamiqa Gabbi among others, is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Sharing the poster for the series, Karan wrote, An immersive, slow-burning referential tale of the origin and advancement of Hindi cinema after independence. This setting of brilliant sets and performances is exquisite and twisted in equal measure. Gray rules the character graphics and the unspoken is so much more powerful than the spoken dialogue.”
Finally, actress Shabana Azmi won a National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in the 1982 film Arth, which starred her acclaimed contemporary, Smita Patil. The two actors immediately clashed, being among the biggest names in the Hindi film industry at the time. Shabana recently admitted in an interview with News18s Showsha, that the reports that they disagreed weren’t entirely fictional and that she does indeed see Smita as a rival. Shabana shared that she also regrets making some uncharitable comments about the late actor during the height of their respective careers.
