Planet Hollywood appoints former TGI Friday CEO to lead India and Asia expansion





Planet Hollywood International, a global chain of Hollywood-themed casino-style hotels and resorts, has named former TGI Friday India director Rohan Jetley to lead its hotels and resorts division in India. and in Asia, as it seeks to expand its business in Asia. India has the capacity to take on 10 Planet Hollywood hotels over the next two to three years, as a mix of new builds or conversions, Jetley told ET. Planet Hollywood was founded by serial entrepreneur Robert Earl. We will seek local partners to develop the hotels, Jetley said. The market for the lifestyle hotel category is growing rapidly and has become the preferred category for travelers around the world, he said. Expansion plans could include partnerships with ancillary brands that are part of the Planet Hollywood group, which could be added to hotel and resort projects. Planet Hollywood, based in Florida and owned by Earl Enterprises, currently operates two hotels in India in Mumbai and South Goa. Jetley will lead the team that will focus on opportunities in Asia and India for Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts worldwide, the company said in a statement. The chain is embarking on an ambitious plan to expand hotel operations in India and Asia, with resorts operating on the Las Vegas Strip, Goa and Costa Rica, among others, she added. The Bistro Hospitality, promoted by the Jetley family, had sold its stake in TGI Fridays India operates to Singapore-based Universal Success Enterprises, a diversified hotel and property group. TGI Fridays currently has a very limited presence in India, as it could not compete with the major fine dining brands that have permanently invested in India. After selling Bistros’ stake in TGI Fridays, Jetley joined Reef Technologies, a real estate group, as managing director for the Middle East region. The Indian hotel sector is showing a strong post-pandemic recovery with a spike in discretionary spending, and many major hotel brands such as Hilton Group, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Radisson Hotels have announced the creation and expansion of luxury brands in the country. The executives said India’s rapid infrastructure development, better roads and highways, and premium airports are providing new opportunities for luxury brands to establish a foothold in India. Analysts predict robust growth for the sector, driven by improving revenue per available room and increasing ARR (Average Room Rate). A recent report by Motilal Oswal said the hotel sector’s occupancy rate stood at 65% in the December 2022 quarter, adding that it expected occupancy rates to exceed current levels. before Covid over the next few quarters. The report attributes this growth to the G20 Summit meetings, the ICC Cricket World Cup, increased discretionary spending and rapid growth in foreign travel to India.

