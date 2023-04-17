Entertainment
Sega agrees to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment for $776.2 million
Sega has agreed to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment for $776.2 million as the game's consolidation continues.
Sega has agreed to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio Entertainment for $776.2 million (€706 million) as the game’s consolidation continues.
Sega, a division of Sega Sammy Holdings in Tokyo, has announced its intention to make a tender offer to acquire the Finnish company through subsidiary Sega Europe and has entered into a definitive agreement with Rovio. Sega said the deal will enable global expansion of its consumer business thanks to the boost Rovio will give to its mobile gaming capabilities.
The deal comes 12 days after Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Gaming Group agreed to buy mobile game maker Scopely for $4.9 billion. It’s part of an ongoing consolidation in games that’s been going on for years and has featured deals like Microsoft’s pending $68.7 billion bid for Activision Blizzard. But mobile game companies in particular have been vulnerable to acquisitions as growth has stalled and Apple has made the business less profitable by emphasizing privacy over targeted ads.
Through this transaction, Sega aims to acquire all outstanding shares and options of Rovios at 9.25 euros per share and 1.48 euros per option, or 706 million euros. The amount is less than the billion dollars estimated in a report by the the wall street journal last week.
The acquisition is a friendly takeover, as accepted by Rovios’ board of directors based in Espoo, Finland, and expressed support for the tender offer, Sega said.
Rovio shareholders, who in aggregate hold shares representing approximately 49.1% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of Rovio, have irrevocably agreed to accept the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024/3 and is subject to the completion of reviews under applicable antitrust laws and other customary conditions.
Sega said the move is part of its plan to convert existing IPs into global brands, boosting user engagement through cross-platform support and an improved media mix, and more.
Sega previously acquired The Creative Assembly, creators of the Total War series, in 2005, and Japans Atlus in 2013.
Sega notes that IDG expects the global gaming market to reach $263.3 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% from 2022 to 2026. And it notes that the mobile gaming is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to over 56%. of the total 2026.
Sega said it firmly believes it is imperative to continue investing in its game development and operating capabilities to further strengthen its position in this growing global mobile games market. And that’s why he agreed to acquire Rovio.
Rovios games have been downloaded over five billion times. He’s best known for Angry Birds, which debuted on mobile in 2009 and inspired a few movies and numerous sequels.
Sega said it would use Rovios’ distinctive expertise in operating live mobile games, to bring current and new Segas titles to the global mobile games market. Sega believes the Rovios platform, Beacon, has 20 years of high-level expertise in operating live mobile games, centered around the US and Europe.
I grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog, captivated by its cutting-edge design. Later, when I first played Angry Birds, I knew the game had become a true mainstream phenomenon, with the power to shape modern culture, said Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio , in a press release. Joining Rovio has been an honor and I’m proud to have seen Angry Birds continue to grow as we release new games, series and movies. Lesser known but equally impressive is our industry-leading proprietary technology platform, Beacon, which has 20 years of expertise, enabling tight-knit teams to develop world-class GaaS products.
He added: Our mission is to Craft Joy and we are excited to use our expertise and tools to bring even more joy to our players, improving and expanding the dynamic IPs of Rovios and Segas. Red and Sonic the Hedgehog: two globally recognized and iconic characters created by two remarkably complementary companies, with a global reach that spans mobile, PC/console and beyond. Combining the strengths of Rovio and Sega presents an incredibly exciting future.
BofA Securities Japan Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation, acts as the sole financial advisor to Segas and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd. is legal counsel to Segas.
The GamesBeat creed when covering the video game industry is “where passion meets business”. What does that mean? We want to tell you how much the news means to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about and engage with the industry. Discover our Briefings.
