Here Are 7 Portraits Of Beautiful And Beautiful Children Of Bollywood Artists They Don’t Choose To Be Actors For This Reason – Suara Merdeka Bali
BALI VOICE OF FREEDOM – Bollywood child stars are dipping into Bollywood movies one by one to replace their parents.
Even though the roads and opportunities are so wide for these Bollywood child artists, some of these child stars are beautiful and handsome, they are not interested in becoming movie stars.
They choose the path they like the most and seem most useful.
cited bali.suaramerdeka.com from the millennial world YouTube channel, here are some child stars who chose a different path and refused to become movie actors.
1. Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan and Shahrukh Khan (watch YouTube.com/dunia millenial)
Having a look idolized by many women, Aryan Khan chooses to stay away from the main camera spotlight and chooses to do things behind the scenes.
These days he prefers to do things like directing and writing, even Aryam Khan turned down film offers from two top producers.
So far there is Karan Johar and Soya, it does not mean that Aryan Khan will not stay in the game forever, it depends on the storyline and Aryan Khan’s interests in the future.
For Aryan Khan, the road is definitely very easy to enter the world of cinema later, in terms of appearance, he really reflects a star like his father.
His fans are not only from non-actor circles, he is also much loved by actresses opposite his father and it’s great that Aryan managed to gather his male fans even before becoming an actor.
The fans are the most important because after all they are the ones who will make an actor the king of the box office like Salman or Ranveer or his own father.
