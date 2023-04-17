Celebrity Graveyards and Haunted Libraries: How Musician Lael Neale Channels Hollywood’s Dark Side | Music

IIn the clip for Lael Neales’ recent single, In Veronashe takes us on a frantic walk through the streets of Hollywood. Alongside grainy Walk of Fame footage, we find her drifting through the mausoleums of Hollywood Forever, a celebrity cemetery on the same block as Paramount Studios, as she hypnotically sings about the perfect death, prayer and purity. As chic as any red carpet premiere, Hollywood Forever is where stars like Rudolph Valentino, Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney share a final resting place with author Eve Babitz, director Cecil B DeMille and the rock stars Chris Cornell and Mark Lanegan. Neale likes to come over once in a while. I love going to the graveyard, I feel like it’s the Harold and Maude in me, she says, referring to her favorite movie, Hal Ashby’s cult 1971 film about a teenager obsessed with death .

Neale also enjoys taking walks in the sprawling Forest Lawn Memorial Park. It’s the Disneyland of cemeteries, she explains. As well as housing Elizabeth Taylor’s crypt, it has a Scottish-themed wedding chapel and a five-metre-tall replica of Michelangelos David. It’s made to be a place you go and have this experiencewhich is so Hollywood.

Neale’s upbringing couldn’t have been further removed from the kind of cheeky swagger and ostentation so endemic to his adopted Los Angeles home. The singer-songwriter and occasional watercolorist grew up on a farm deep in rural Virginia, where his Grateful Dead-loving father raised grass-fed cattle and his mother introduced him to the music of The Cure and of the Beastie Boys. Although no one in the Neales family performed professionally, there was and still is a barn on the farm that served as a moonlit music room.

It’s where dad used to get high with his friends and play, Neale says. But it’s pretty dirty. It’s also where he works on his tractors and there are a lot of tools around, so he has that greasy tractor smell…

Back in Virginia during the pandemic, Neale helped out with the chickens and recorded her third album, Star Eaters Delight. It’s a unique proposition, daringly strange, and proudly wearing the slight hint of tractor grease. Half of it plays out like cult ’70s folk artist Karen Dalton hanging out with the Velvet Underground and Suicide, while the rest offers a slightly more modern ballad, putting it more into the world of Angel Olsen and from CatPower.

Although its lyrics revolve around death, holy water, purity and prayer, the hazy, hypnotic eight-minute In Verona was written after Neale saw the poorly-acclaimed 2010 film. review Letters to Juliet, a romantic comedy inspired by Romeo and Juliet starring Amanda Seyfried. It wasn’t Shakespeare. I watched about 15 minutes of it and I could feel my brain atrophying, it was so terrible, Neale recalled watching it with his mother during lockdown. Despite its relentless banality, it somehow still spurred Neales’ creativity. So I left, but then I felt bad because we were going to do this cute mother-daughter thing, and I was like, I’m out of here! Then I started writing the song.

Photography: Alexandra Cabral

In Verona, the self-directed video was partly inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 version of the story Romeo + Juliet, a central part of Neales’ sound and visual education. I saw it when I was in my early teens, and I was just listening to things like the Beatles at that time. It introduced me to Radiohead, she recalls. There’s this incredible chemistry that happens when the music blends perfectly with the film, it’s the same with Harold and Maude and that Cat Stevens soundtrack.

Some of the footage is from when Neale and her boyfriend lived in an old 1920s hotel that was turned into an apartment building. It was a truly unique place, a few blocks from the Walk of Fame, and it was incredibly inexpensive; full of weird musicians and artists and old people who had been there forever, Neale says. This was actually the hotel in which the Black Dahlia lived. Would we be right to suggest that such a historic Hollywood landmark might be haunted? Certainly, confirms Neale. We Palo Santo-ed the room [by burning the plant] to release the energy of not being too Californian, then a few weeks into our stay there, we found out that the last guy there had nodded out the window, fallen down, and died.

Neale, who returned to Los Angeles in January, has long been drawn to the foreign side of the city, weaving its eerie edges and most magical experiences into its otherworldly sound. After the release of her more conventional folk music debut album, Ill Be Your Man in 2015, she discovered the Philosophical Research Society and began performing concerts at its hidden compound in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

Founded in 1934 by a Canadian mystic named Manly P Hall, it has one of the largest collections of esoteric literature in the world. Falling into a library full of every book you could ever dream of, some of which have been locked away since the 1600s is truly amazing. It was like a hidden secret that few people knew about.

Along with pursuing her more supernatural interests, Neale spent the next few years being a nanny, working in cafes and, most importantly, not releasing music. In fact, it wasn’t until 2021 that Neale released his second album, after signing with famed indie label Sub Pop. The stripped-down, Acquainted With Night was written largely on an omnichord, the retro ’80s electronic instrument, in preference to the acoustic guitar she wrote her debut on in 2015. I was really trying to find the good sound between 2015 and the album that came out in 2021. It was like a pilgrimage for the perfect person to work with and the perfect way to do it, she says. Around 2017, 2018, I made an entire album on my iPod Touch, which was just a voice memo, basically, and that was the first step to realizing that I needed to have a more rudimentary.

This album was never released, but it carved Neales’ idiosyncratic approach in stone (not a big studio, not this fancy producer, not a bunch of drums and bass). It’s a vision that’s realized even more on Star Eaters Delight, where the swirling soundscapes and unnerving falsetto create something truly mesmerizing, not to mention decidedly spooky.

Star Eaters Delight is out April 21th.