For Shehnaaz, working with Salman meant lots of good food and fun





Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with ‘Bigg Boss 13,’ and recently made headlines for her stint as actor Salman Khan with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ spoke about her experience working with the Bollywood superstar. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the actress also shared the difference she found in the Hindi film industry after being part of the Punjabi industry and the guidance she received from Salman for her career. After working in the Punjabi industry, Shehnaaz experienced a whole new atmosphere in Bollywood. She said: “These are big budget films. In fact, most Bollywood movies are made with huge budgets and it can be seen on the sets – they are so big. I just hope that the Punjabi industry will also develop in the same way and big budget movies will be made in the same way. Shehnaaz said, “Salman is the same in reality as you see on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I don’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work.I am doing the same and learning Hindi. Sharing her filming experience, she said, “Salman had a lot of fun with us. From lunch to dinner, we enjoyed eating there. Speaking about his journey in the industry, Shehnaaz said, “I want to focus on my career and nothing else. I want to dedicate my life to work and I continue to receive love and support from the media and the public. “I don’t believe in planning. Because it never works. Go with the flow.” The actress said she will work hard on her acting skills and play whatever roles come her way. She said if she can lose weight, she can do anything and she will do her best. Shehnaaz also responded to the question about Salman banning actresses from wearing revealing dresses, however, she refused and said, “Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion.” “Salman sir keep motivating me and saying you are going to grow in your career,” she concluded.

